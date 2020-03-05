Global emergency services conference in Mayo postponed due to coronavirus

A major international conference due to be held in the west of Ireland at the end of this month has been postponed due to concerns over coronavirus.

The global emergency services, Blue Light Summit, was scheduled to take place in March 27 and 28 in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

EmergencyTimes.ie and its event partner, Mayo County Council took the decision to postpone the event as almost a 1,000 delegates from the emergency, medical, voluntary and search and rescue services from Ireland, the UK, US and across the EU were expected to attend.

Both of the event organisers acknowledged the current and expected operational demands and challenges faced by these services and their personnel of all ranks, who are required to carry out their duties to the fullest of their abilities in dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak.

Event coordinator volunteer Declan Keogh said that while the decision to postpone the summit is regrettable, he said it is essential, in order to allow the emergency services carry out their duties in dealing with the situation.

Nobody wants to see any event being postponed, however, given the nature of the Blue Light Summit and with new cases confirmed, while it is regrettable, it is essential that we act now and act responsibly.

“We must also acknowledge that the emergency and medical services themselves will of course be committed elsewhere now in working to contain the virus, and we are hopeful, but confident, that our delegates, guests and exhibitors will understand and accept these circumstances, in order to allow the various services deal with the situation.”

A Mayo County Council spokesperson aded: “We in Mayo County Council are in agreement with our event partners EmergencyTimes.ie , it is necessary to postpone the blue light summit for the moment.

While all the services and departments involved are advising the public of the various cautionary measures, we too must act accordingly and in the interest of public health and safety, given the recent developments.

The Blue Light Summit is being rescheduled to take place on September 4 and 5 instead.

Emergency Times and Mayo County Council added that they wished to apologise for any inconvenience to other extended partners and the inconveniences this may cause.