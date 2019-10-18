Global computer giant in recruitment mode

Apple has been operating in Ireland since 1980 when it opened a manufacturing facility in Cork.

Over the last four years, Apple has spent more than €1.3 billion with local companies and its investment and innovation supports more than 27,000 jobs up and down the country.

Now Cork’s largest private employer, it directly employs 6000 people throughout Ireland, with teams working in areas such as sales, distribution, manufacturing and technical roles, supporting many different aspects of the business.

Apple teams in Cork play a critical role in delivering product and services to customers.

For example, Cork is home to Apple’s support and service teams - known as AppleCare. A talented and diverse workforce, the team has doubled in size over the last five years and includes over 80 different nationalities.

Apple volunteers harvesting fruit at the Fota House & Gardens orchard

Cork is also home to Apple’s only wholly-owned manufacturing facility in the world, providing “configure-to-order” iMacs for customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Apple has played an active role in the Cork community since the beginning, providing employment and supporting a range of education and volunteering activities.

Apple launched a Transition Year programme in February 2019, with nearly 1000 students from 20 local schools taking part in Transition Year visits to learn about Apple’s operations in Ireland.

Employees also regularly volunteer to support organisations and causes that they are passionate about, from teaching coding and tech skills to gardening.

Apple volunteer with students from Terence MacSwiney

More than 40 Apple Cork employees have volunteered at Terence MacSwiney College since 2016 to support the coding curriculum and activities involving drawing, music, video and photography.

Since 2016, Apple has also partnered with Fota House & Gardens to support the regeneration of the orchard, including reintroducing traditional Irish apple varieties.

- For details on jobs at Apple in Ireland, visit: https://www.apple.com/jobs/ie/