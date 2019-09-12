Glen Hansard firm sitting on accumulated profits of €1.2m

The entertainment firm owned by Oscar winner and former busker, Glen Hansard was sitting on accumulated profits of €1.2m at the end of last November.

Accounts filed by Hansard’s Plateau Records Ltd show the artist - who left school at the age of 13 to go busking on Dublin’s Grafton Street - had a lucrative year as he shared pay of more than €300,000.

The accounts show that the firm’s cash supply last year declined from €863,525 to €779,072.

The firm’s accumulated profits last year also declined from €1.26m to €1.2m after recording a loss of €61,060 for the year.

This followed the firm recording a loss of €273,021 in 2017.

Hansard is currently adding to his coffers this year with a string of gigs in the US to be followed by a European tour.

This coming weekend, Hansard will be playing dates in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

The Dublin northsider first shot to prominence with The Frames over 25 years ago and the accounts show that the firm's directors’ remuneration last year reduced from €340,851 to €307,700.

Directors' pay was made up of €283,700 and pension contributions of €24,000.

Hansard serves on the board with Claire Leadbitter.

The firm’s wealth comprises of tangible assets with a book value of €343,146 and financial assets of €100,000 along with current assets made up of the cash and money owed by debtors of €55,446.

Hansard busked on Grafton Street for five years as a teenager and in a press interview the singer remarked on his time busking there saying “that was the only education I’ve ever needed”.

The Ballymun native achieved worldwide fame in 2008 when he and then-girlfriend, Marketa Orgliva won an Oscar for the global hit “Falling Slowly from the film Once.

The musical, written by Dubliner, John Carney has since gone on to perform on Broadway, the West End and win eight Tony awards.

The Oscar success has had a very positive effect on his firm’s bank balance.

The accounts show that the firm’s wealth has grown sharply since 2012 when accumulated profits of €534,691 and a cash pile of €537,941 were recorded.