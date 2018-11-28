Home»business

Glamour magazine editor, Samantha Barry, to be honoured at UCC Alumni Awards

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 02:48 PM
By Padraig Hoare

Cork native Samantha Barry, who recently became editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine, will be will be honoured at UCC’s Alumni Achievement Awards on Friday.

Ms Barry, who is originally from Ballincollig, was hired by Condé Nast as editor-in-chief of the iconic fashion and beauty media brand in January this year.

Samantha Barry

She oversees all content development, production and consumer experiences for digital, social, video and print platforms.

In her previous role as executive producer for social and emerging media at CNN Worldwide, Ms Barry spearheaded CNN’s 2016 Election coverage across social platforms.

"The skills and passion I discovered and developed during my time as an undergrad at UCC have impacted every job I’ve had since graduation, from leading the social media expansion of CNN to steering Glamour Magazine’s American edition into a new digital age,” Ms Barry said.

READ MORE: Central Bank Governor 'recognises' house prices and rents posing substantial affordability problems

She will be honoured at the University’s Alumni Achievement Awards alongside Ireland's Professor of Poetry, Eiléan Ni Chuilleanáin; one of the country’s best-known technology executives, Barry O’Sullivan; Cork District Court judge Olann Kelleher; and the oldest UCC science graduate, 104-year-old Mairín Hughes, who graduated with a BSc and HDE from UCC in the 1930s.


KEYWORDS

BusinessCorkUCCSamantha Barry

Related Articles

Multimillion euro Mitchelstown project to use slurry to power 56,000 homes

John Buttimer to step down from Cork City Council

Cork mother who paved the way for medicinal cannabis treatment to stand for election

No reversal of St Patrick's Street car ban despite calls for suspension

More in this Section

How to make money despite selloff in shares

Cork to get 60 jobs as Australian insurer expands

IFAC rebukes Donohoe’s spending

Norway ends investment ban on Irish-linked explorer


Lifestyle

What exactly is a thyroid disorder? 20 things experts want us all to know about this vital gland

Oman: The Middle East’s best-kept winter sun secret

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding could be about to start: Here’s why she’s a fashion icon

Holly Willoughby’s jungle style: 5 outfits that have caused controversy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »