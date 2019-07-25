News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Gin, vodka and Baileys fuel Diageo Ireland revenue growth, but Guinness goes flat

Gin, vodka and Baileys fuel Diageo Ireland revenue growth, but Guinness goes flat
By Geoff Percival
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 06:41 PM

Rising demand for Baileys, Rockshore lager and its chief spirits brands drove a 3% increase in annual net sales at global drinks giant Diageo's Irish division.

However, net sales of Guinness fell by 2% in its home market, due to what Diageo called "difficult competitive conditions".

The Rockshore brand, which launched in early 2018, was the main driver of a 4% rise in the group's net lager sales in Ireland.

Diageo's other relatively new lager label - Hop House 13 - helped growth in the overall European lager market.

Beer represents 16% of Diageo's annual sales and it grew by 3% in the year.

Though down in Ireland, worldwide sales of Guinness grew by 2%, largely helped by demand for the Guinness Foreign Extra Stout label; which is the main Guinness brand in Africa, Asia and Caribbean countries.

In its latest financial year Diageo Ireland saw double digit percentage net sales growth in spirits, chiefly driven by its Smirnoff vodka, Gordon's gin and Baileys brands.

On a group-wide basis, Diageo - which ranks as the largest drinks group in the world - reported higher annual profit for the 12 months to the end of June; helped by growth across all of its markets, an improved price mix and cost controls.

READ MORE

Daniel O'Donnell's entertainment firm has plenty to sing about with profits rise

Group operating profit rose by 10% to £4bn (€4.5bn) and total reported net sales increased by 5.8% to £12.9bn.

The company reported pre-exceptional earnings per share of 130.8 pence, beating company supplied estimates of 128.8 pence.

Diageo has been restructuring in recent years to improve performance and streamline its portfolio by selling non-core businesses and underperforming labels, while trying to bulk up on newer, hipper brands.

It has looked to focus on its Scotch business and grow its operations in India and the US.

“In the medium term I expect Diageo to maintain organic net sales [which were up by 6.1% in the latest year] growth in the mid-single digit range and to grow organic operating profit ahead of net sales in the range of 5%-7%.” chief executive Ivan Menezes said.

Diageo also launched a new brand of gin called Villa Ascent earlier this year to capitalise on the growing gin craze in Britain, dubbed the “ginaissance”.

More than 66 million bottles of gin were sold in Britain last year, up 41%, according to the UK's Wine and Spirit Trade Association.

However, Diageo, which makes an array of scotch whisky drinks, faces pressure from President Donald Trump’s use of tariffs as a weapon in trade conflicts because Scotland’s most famous export could get caught up in one.

- Additional reporting Reuters

READ MORE

Gas Networks Ireland reduces energy use by over 40%

More on this topic

Rare bottle of old Irish whiskey to go up for auctionRare bottle of old Irish whiskey to go up for auction

Liquid gold: Top eight luxury olive oils Liquid gold: Top eight luxury olive oils

Calls for Government to cut excise on alcoholCalls for Government to cut excise on alcohol

Drinks industry calls for 15% reduction of excise tax on alcoholDrinks industry calls for 15% reduction of excise tax on alcohol

TOPIC: Alcohol

More in this Section

Former operators of National Aquatic Centre not entitled to damages, appeal court rulesFormer operators of National Aquatic Centre not entitled to damages, appeal court rules

High Court approves survival scheme for healthcare companies employing 79High Court approves survival scheme for healthcare companies employing 79

NAMA review finds it has made 'exceptional progress', will manage loan book beyond 2021NAMA review finds it has made 'exceptional progress', will manage loan book beyond 2021

Unilever's ice cream sales chilled by cooler spring weatherUnilever's ice cream sales chilled by cooler spring weather


Lifestyle

JULIEN’S AUCTIONS in Beverly Hills is to present a two-day celebration of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker, live and online, on October 18 and 19.Auction will celebrate Steely Dan’s co-founder

THIS newly-discovered portrait of Olimpia Maidalchini Pamphilj by DiegoVelázquez sold for £2.49 million (€2,792,559) at Sotheby’s in London this month.Long-lost portrait sells for nearly €3m

About 12,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland every year. Jonathan deBurca Butler visits Boots’ mole screening service where moles are scanned and the results sent away to British labs.Knowing the signs of skin cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »