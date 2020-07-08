News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gilead to create 140 jobs in Dublin and Cork

Gilead’s sites in Ireland include a drug product manufacturing and packing facility in Carrigtwohill in Cork that manufactures and packages 22 drug products.
By Alan Healy
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 08:15 AM

Drugmaker Gilead has announced plans to open a new €7m base establishing a paediatric centre of excellence in Ireland that will create 140 jobs in Dublin and Cork.

The company is currently in the process of selecting a location in Dublin for its new office, where the majority of the new positions will be based with the remaining roles located at Gilead’s existing Cork facilities. 

The company said today it expects to fill 80 of the positions over the coming 12 months, with the remainder hired by early 2022.

Gilead’s sites in Ireland include a drug product manufacturing and packing facility in Carrigtwohill in Cork that manufactures and packages 22 drug products. 

Gilead in Carrigtwohill in Cork manufactures HIV and HCV solid oral products. Picture: Larry Cummins
The facility manufactures HIV and HCV solid oral products, representing 25 per cent of Gilead’s total solid oral drug production. The company also has a financial shared services centre in Little Island in Cork, which supports affiliates in Europe, Middle East, Asia and South America.

"Gilead has been steadily growing its presence here over the last 20 years and today’s announcement underlines the company’s commitment to Ireland,” Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Leo Varadkar TD said.

“This expansion shows that Ireland offers the right conditions – particularly our skilled and talented workforce – to allow companies like Gilead to grow their operations here. I wish them well in this next exciting chapter.”



