News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Germany to avoid recession, says bank

Germany to avoid recession, says bank
File image.
By Reuters
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 05:40 AM

Growth in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, will remain weak in the fourth quarter but there is no reason to fear a recession and there are signs that prospects for its vast industrial sector may be stabilising, the Bundesbank said.

Germany escaped a recession last quarter with a better-than-projected 0.1% quarterly expansion but the figure is likely to have indicated stabilisation and not a rebound as export-focused sectors continue to suffer.

“The slowdown of the German economy will probably continue in the fourth quarter of 2019. However, it is not likely to intensify markedly. As things currently stand, overall economic output could more or less stagnate,” the German central bank said in a monthly economic report.

A global trade war, China’s own slowdown and shifting consumer habits have pushed Germany’s industry into recession but the domestic economy has remained resilient.

Part of the explanation is that firms are retaining staff even in difficult times out of fear they would struggle to find skilled workers once the downturn passes. “From today’s vantage point, there is no reason to fear that Germany will slide into recession,” the Bundesbank said.

The central bank also noted that there are some tentative signs of stabilisation in industrial demand and said the domestic economy will probably continue to provide momentum.

“Because the labour market is likely to remain fairly robust and wages are expected to grow considerably, households’ income prospects should remain favourable,” it said.

Meanwhile, the country’s top union and industry leaders said that Germany requires €450bn in public investments to modernise its infrastructure after doing too little for decades.

Europe’s largest economy now requires massive funds to catch up, become more competitive and boost its growth potential, said the study commissioned by the union federation, DGB, and the industry federation, BDI.

Germany has one of the lowest 4G availability scores in Europe, with millions of users in mostly rural areas unable to connect to 4G networks up to half of the time, according to a June report by Opensignal, a mobile analytics company.

Red tape in building out roads or wind energy are also on entrepreneurs’ laundry list of complaints. After years of fixing its public accounts, it was now time to put investments to the forefront, helping to fuel growth and living up to Germany’s responsibility in Europe, said Michael Huether, director at the Institute of the German Economy.

Reuters and Bloomberg

READ MORE

Not all bad news on the global economy front

More on this topic

Fears of new banking charges scandal as interest may have been overcharged on insurance productsFears of new banking charges scandal as interest may have been overcharged on insurance products

KBC boss apologises for 'insensitive' comments on trackersKBC boss apologises for 'insensitive' comments on trackers

KBC Bank ‘committed’ to Ireland as top boss expresses impatience over tracker probeKBC Bank ‘committed’ to Ireland as top boss expresses impatience over tracker probe

Centuries-old bank vaults to give up their treasuresCenturies-old bank vaults to give up their treasures

TOPIC: Banks

More in this Section

UCC business students to benefit from $1m philanthropic donationUCC business students to benefit from $1m philanthropic donation

Emirates announces deal for 20 more Airbus A350 planesEmirates announces deal for 20 more Airbus A350 planes

Irish renewable energy firm acquires Mayo windfarm for €37.2mIrish renewable energy firm acquires Mayo windfarm for €37.2m

Sage Group sells payment arm to US firm Elavon for €270mSage Group sells payment arm to US firm Elavon for €270m


Lifestyle

‘Children of the Troubles’ recounts the largely untold story of the lost boys and girls of Northern Ireland, and those who died south of the border, in Britain and as far afield as West Germany, writes Dan Buckley.Loss of lives that had barely begun

With Christmas Day six weeks away tomorrow, preparations are under way in earnest, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Making Cents: Bargains available on Black Friday but buyer beware!

From farming practices in Europe to forest clearances in the Amazon, Liz Bonnin’s new show seeks solutions to some of the damage done by the world’s appetite for meat, writes Gemma Dunn.New show seeks solutions to some of the damage done by the world’s appetite for meat

Louis Mulcahy reads in Cork this weekend for the Winter Warmer fest, writes Colette Sheridan.Wheel turns from pottery to poetry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »