GDPR provides boon for Cork data destruction firm

By Pádraig Hoare

Cork firm Wisetek, which specialises in data destruction and the disposal of IT equipment, is eyeing further global growth, with the embedding of the general data protection regulation (GDPR) within organisations.

The Little Island-based firm said turnover for the group was €21m in 2017, and was set to rise to €35m this year, with employee numbers now at 350 globally.

Wisetek operates from Cork, Dublin, the UK, Dubai, Thailand, and the US.

It said its overall group turnover increasing by 67% was due to the recent expansion in the US.

Wisetek merged its established US operations with Computer Discounters, which trades under the DataKillers brand, in November last year.

It also opened facilities in Austin and Sacramento, while it expanded its Boston operations.

The firm said it continues to expand globally, with facilities now operational in the UK and Dubai, and that it expected new global contracts to drive turnover in 2019 in excess of €55m.

Chief executive, Sean Sheehan, said its global expansion enabled it to win large multinational customers.

“One area of significant relevance is data security, including GDPR, and the fact that this applies as much to redundant hardware as it does to the management of personal data on active systems.

Any organisation disposing of aged technology needs to be certain that all data is properly eliminated.

"As part of the Wisetek process, all such data is fully sanitised,” he said.

Wisetek, which was founded by Mr Sheehan in 2007, as an Enterprise Ireland-supported company, said it had also seen demand increase from Irish businesses and organisations.