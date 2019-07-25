News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Gas Networks Ireland reduces energy use by over 40%

Gas Networks Ireland reduces energy use by over 40%
By Geoff Percival
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 06:07 PM

Gas Networks Ireland has reduced its own energy use by 42% since 2006, exceeding the public sector energy efficiency target by over a quarter.

The gas utility, which serves over 700,000 customers, has achieved a 94% recycling rate backed by waste management awareness programmes for all staff.

These milestones were published in the company’s first sustainability report, published recently.

"As guardians of Ireland’s natural gas infrastructure we aim to deliver our services in a sustainable manner that contributes to the protection of the environment while supporting the social and economic development of the communities we operate in, as well as the wider economy," said GNI managing director Denis O'Sullivan.

In addition to internal measures, Gas Networks Ireland said it is also pioneering initiatives to decarbonise Ireland’s energy supply.

READ MORE

Daniel O'Donnell's entertainment firm has plenty to sing about with profits rise

To help meet Ireland’s emissions targets, the utility is supporting the funding of compressed natural gas - or CNG - powered commercial vehicles.

CNG is an alternative to diesel or petrol and reduces transport costs by up to a quarter and carbon emissions by 22%.

These vehicles can achieve zero-carbon transport when operating on renewable gas.

GNI has a strategic plan to achieve 20% renewable gas on the network by 2030.

In 2018, GNI launched the STEM education programme, Energize, in partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI) in primary schools across the country.

READ MORE

Former operators of National Aquatic Centre not entitled to damages, appeal court rules

More on this topic

Keith Byrne's family 'delighted' as he is due to be released from prison in USKeith Byrne's family 'delighted' as he is due to be released from prison in US

UK construction group Breedon eyes more purchases as Irish business soarsUK construction group Breedon eyes more purchases as Irish business soars

Anyone for a vintage cocktail shaker in Temperance Hall?Anyone for a vintage cocktail shaker in Temperance Hall?

Belter of a bungalow for €850,000 in Blackrock, Cork City

More in this Section

Former operators of National Aquatic Centre not entitled to damages, appeal court rulesFormer operators of National Aquatic Centre not entitled to damages, appeal court rules

High Court approves survival scheme for healthcare companies employing 79High Court approves survival scheme for healthcare companies employing 79

NAMA review finds it has made 'exceptional progress', will manage loan book beyond 2021NAMA review finds it has made 'exceptional progress', will manage loan book beyond 2021

Unilever's ice cream sales chilled by cooler spring weatherUnilever's ice cream sales chilled by cooler spring weather


Lifestyle

JULIEN’S AUCTIONS in Beverly Hills is to present a two-day celebration of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker, live and online, on October 18 and 19.Auction will celebrate Steely Dan’s co-founder

THIS newly-discovered portrait of Olimpia Maidalchini Pamphilj by DiegoVelázquez sold for £2.49 million (€2,792,559) at Sotheby’s in London this month.Long-lost portrait sells for nearly €3m

About 12,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland every year. Jonathan deBurca Butler visits Boots’ mole screening service where moles are scanned and the results sent away to British labs.Knowing the signs of skin cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »