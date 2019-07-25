Gas Networks Ireland reduces energy use by over 40%

Gas Networks Ireland has reduced its own energy use by 42% since 2006, exceeding the public sector energy efficiency target by over a quarter.

The gas utility, which serves over 700,000 customers, has achieved a 94% recycling rate backed by waste management awareness programmes for all staff.

These milestones were published in the company’s first sustainability report, published recently.

"As guardians of Ireland’s natural gas infrastructure we aim to deliver our services in a sustainable manner that contributes to the protection of the environment while supporting the social and economic development of the communities we operate in, as well as the wider economy," said GNI managing director Denis O'Sullivan.

In addition to internal measures, Gas Networks Ireland said it is also pioneering initiatives to decarbonise Ireland’s energy supply.

To help meet Ireland’s emissions targets, the utility is supporting the funding of compressed natural gas - or CNG - powered commercial vehicles.

CNG is an alternative to diesel or petrol and reduces transport costs by up to a quarter and carbon emissions by 22%.

These vehicles can achieve zero-carbon transport when operating on renewable gas.

GNI has a strategic plan to achieve 20% renewable gas on the network by 2030.

In 2018, GNI launched the STEM education programme, Energize, in partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI) in primary schools across the country.