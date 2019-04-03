NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Game Of Thrones tour to open in Co Down studios

Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 03:37 PM

A Game Of Thrones studio tour is promising fans the chance to step into the world of Westeros.

It will be located within Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Co Down, and opens in spring next year.

This was the filming location used for many scenes and the tour will bring visitors face-to-face with original set pieces, costumes, props and weapons.

Game Of Thrones is a drama filmed partly in the North, as well as other locations like Croatia and Iceland, and based on the books by George RR Martin.

It is about to begin its eighth season on US network HBO.

View this post on Instagram

The final season. #GameofThrones

A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on

The creators of the tour described it as a “sensory and immersive” experience.

Jeff Peters, vice-president of licensing and retail at HBO, said: “It is our sincere pleasure to announce the first attraction from the Game Of Thrones Legacy project in Northern Ireland.

“Some of the most iconic scenes from Game Of Thrones were filmed at Linen Mill Studios and our fans will soon have an opportunity to visit and see the work of the show’s incredible crew in the museum setting it deserves.”

Andrew Webb, managing director at Linen Mill Studios, added: “Linen Mill Studios is thrilled, in partnership with HBO, to have this opportunity to offer fans a unique insight into the making of the Game Of Thrones series in the authentic setting of one of its foremost filming locations.

“We are committed to giving fans the opportunity to experience firsthand the most comprehensive selection of iconic elements from the show available anywhere in the world.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Sophie Turner reveals Joe Jonas knows how Game Of Thrones ends

More on this topic

Game Of Thrones teases an icy end for all its heroes in new trailer

Sophie Turner: Kit Harington was paid more than me but I’m happy with that

Large pig farms could ruin Game Of Thrones scenery, says Jerome Flynn

Sophie Turner explains decision to get engaged to Joe Jonas when she was 21

KEYWORDS

BanbridgeGame Of Thrones

More in this Section

Seat Ireland sees sales increase by 7% in 2019

Apple eyes India again

Asda gains grocery share

EU tells UK to claw back multinational tax breaks


Lifestyle

Here's how to sell out at your first car boot sale

Why directors are hiring ‘intimacy experts’ for sex scenes

Can medicine be cured? CUH consultant on the corruption of a profession

Galloping off to war: War Horse

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »