Galway comes third in Ryanair's list of Europe’s top holiday destinations in 2020

Galway city. Pic: Rebecca Stiffe
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 11:56 AM

Ryanair has revealed its top European destinations for 2020.

The low-cost airline’s travel trends team has chosen Portugal’s Ponta Delgada as its top European destination for the year.

They visited all of Ryanair’s 241 destinations and the capital of Azores topped their top 10 list of Europe’s most holiday-worthy destinations.

Galway - the European Capital of Culture for 2020 – took third place in the list of destinations that have to be experienced in 2020, just behind the capital of Armenia, Yerevan.

Their team recommends a visit to the lava tunnel at Gruta do Carvãol in sunny Ponta Delgada, while dolphin and whale watching and a walk through the Pinhal da Paz forest reserve are also on the to do list.

In Yerevan, known as the ‘Pink City’, visitors can have fun at Yerevan Water World or delve into the country’s fascinating history at History Museum of Armenia and the medieval monastery of Geghard, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

For Galway, which the team describes as the cultural heart of Ireland, they urge visitors to see one of its many festivals, such as the Arts Festival, the Galway Races and the Oyster Festival.

Recognised as a UNESCO city of film, Galway also has the Film Fleadh and , as we all know, is famous for its music and nightlife.

If you want to get aweay from the hustle and bustle, Galway Bay has some of the most beautiful scenery on the West coast of Ireland.

To celebrate, Ryanair has released seats for sale with fares starting from just €19.99, for travel in April, May and June.

They are only available for booking on the Ryanair.com website until midnight on Sunday, February 2.

    RYANAIR’S TOP 10 FOR 2020

  • Ponta Delgada, Portugal

  • Yerevan, Armenia

  • Galway, Ireland

  • Santander, Spain

  • Palanga, Lithuania

  • Verona, Italy

  • Tbilisi, Georgia

  • Beirut, Lebanon

  • Marseille, France

  • Tel Aviv, Israel

