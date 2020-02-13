Dalata Group plans new four-star hotel next to Croke Park

The Dalata Group has done a deal with the GAA that will see it operate a new four-star hotel beside Croke Park.

The 200-bed development will be at the junction of Clonliffe Road and Jones's Road.

The group has signed a lease agreement for the Maldron Hotel to be built adjacent to the stadium.

It is hoped planning permission can be secured this year with the hotel due to open in the second half of 2023.

The hotel will have a business centre with six meeting rooms along with bar and restaurant facilities.

Dalata will operate the hotel on a 35-year operating lease, which will be subject to five-year rent reviews.

Dermot Crowley, deputy CEO of business development and finance at Dalata, said: "The Maldron Hotel Croke Park will be a brand new, 4-star property on the doorstep of one of the largest stadiums in Europe, where further expansion of the successful conference and events centre is planned.

"We are very excited to be involved with such an exciting project in an iconic location for Ireland.

"Dublin continues to be a very attractive hotel market for Dalata and, although there is a strong pipeline of new hotels coming into the city, demand continues to grow off the back of strong economic performance, increased employment and growing visitor numbers.

"We are very enthusiastic about the potential of the Maldron Hotel Croke Park and we are looking forward to partnering with the GAA and helping to develop the overall Croke Park facilities for their patrons."

Peter McKenna, stadium director at Croke Park, added: "We are delighted to be working with Dalata, the largest hotel operator in Ireland, to deliver the Maldron Hotel Croke Park to the Dublin market.

"The hotel is a vital part of the wider development strategy for the stadium complex and will provide much needed accommodation for GAA fans, conference attendees and museum visitors in the years to come."