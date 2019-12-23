News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

GAA and Huawei strike deal to make Croke Park a 'smart stadium'

GAA and Huawei strike deal to make Croke Park a 'smart stadium'
Jijay Shen, CEO of Huawei Ireland and Peter McKenna, Commercial Director of the GAA. Picture: Iain White / Fennell Photography
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 07:41 AM

The GAA and Huawei have struck a deal to make Croke Park one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in Europe.

Huawei will "enhance the experience of fans and patrons" at the stadium, which at a capacity of 82,300 is the third largest stadium in Europe.

The Chinese tech company uses real time data, artificial intelligence and virtual reality, but it's not yet clear what fans can expect.

Earlier this year, Huawei announced they would invest €70m in research and development in Ireland over the next three years.

The company says the work will be supported by over 100 researchers and engineers across its offices in Cork, Athlone, and Dublin.

More on this topic

The days of not having qualified people are gone: Kehoe calls for ‘firm guidance’ on governanceThe days of not having qualified people are gone: Kehoe calls for ‘firm guidance’ on governance

Devenney’s desire to do good reaps rewards in AfricaDevenney’s desire to do good reaps rewards in Africa

New book tells tales of Fossa’s golden yearsNew book tells tales of Fossa’s golden years

Carthy finds silver lining among the darkest cloudsCarthy finds silver lining among the darkest clouds

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Varadkar targets creation of 50,000 new jobs in 2020Varadkar targets creation of 50,000 new jobs in 2020

Tesco ceases production at Chinese factory over alleged ‘forced’ labourTesco ceases production at Chinese factory over alleged ‘forced’ labour

Irish-founded lighting company to float in LondonIrish-founded lighting company to float in London

Objections halt €140m Glanbia cheese plantObjections halt €140m Glanbia cheese plant


Lifestyle

We often associate snow with Christmas, even though white Christmases are not actually common in Ireland (only eight in the last 50 years).Dr Naomi Lavelle: What exactly is snow and will we have a white Christmas?

Noel Cunningham is the general manager of Harvey’s Point Hotel in Co Donegal.You've Been Served: Noel Cunningham

Continue their public nervous breakdown, as we watch between the slits of our fingers, wincing. And trying not to laugh too loud.Suzanne Harrington: 'Did Ireland and England swap shirts?'

Looking to see if the joy of Christmas din-dins could be recreated without the sacrifice of some foul, Caomhan Keane invited his friends around for a slap-up Christmas meal, where nothing would be killed for their enjoymentDon't fowl yourself: Can the joy of Christmas dinner be recreated without meat?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »