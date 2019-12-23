GAA and Huawei strike deal to make Croke Park a 'smart stadium'

The GAA and Huawei have struck a deal to make Croke Park one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in Europe.

Huawei will "enhance the experience of fans and patrons" at the stadium, which at a capacity of 82,300 is the third largest stadium in Europe.

The Chinese tech company uses real time data, artificial intelligence and virtual reality, but it's not yet clear what fans can expect.

Earlier this year, Huawei announced they would invest €70m in research and development in Ireland over the next three years.

The company says the work will be supported by over 100 researchers and engineers across its offices in Cork, Athlone, and Dublin.