G7 leaders pledge ‘whatever is necessary’ to fight coronavirus spread

Leaders of the Group of Seven said they will do “whatever is necessary” to ensure a globally coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

In a joint statement released today, the leaders said they would marshal the full power of their governments to coordinate public health measures, restore confidence in the economy, support global trade and investment, and encourage cooperation in scientific research.

The leaders also told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that they hope he can proceed with the Summer Olympics, according to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

“They all want to do whatever it takes,” Kudlow said today in an interview on Fox Business Network following a call President Donald Trump hosted with the other leaders.

Trump held the emergency video conference call with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK from the situation room in the West Wing, as the world’s most powerful nations sought to curb an outbreak that’s left thousands dead and ground economies across the world to a halt.

The S&P 500 was down more than 8% today in Washington following another suspension of trading, despite the US Federal Reserve cutting its main interest rate to near zero and announcing plans for $700 billion in bond purchases.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused wild volatility in markets, with stocks showing their first back-to-back 9% swings since the Great Depression to close last week.

European leaders including Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron were hopeful the video conference would result in the announcement of coordinated action that could calm investors. And the French and German leaders sought greater coordination with the US after being caught off-guard by Trump’s announcement last Wednesday that most European citizens would be denied entry to the country in a bid to thwart the spread of the virus.

Japan’s Abe told the leaders that he was hopeful his country would be able to proceed with the 2020 Summer Olympics, and Trump wished him luck and said he has the support of the rest of the G7, Kudlow said.

