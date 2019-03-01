Future of Telsa stores in Ireland and UK unclear following closures announcement

Store closure plans by electric car manufacturer Tesla have raised questions about the future of its sites in the Ireland and the UK.

Tesla announced on Thursday that it will only sell its electric cars online to allow it to market its Model 3 vehicle for $35,000 (€30,800) in the US.

As a result, the Silicon Valley company said it would be "winding down many of our stores" over the next few months, with "a small number of stores in high-traffic locations remaining as galleries, showcases and Tesla information centres".

Tesla Model 3.

Details of the number of possible store closures or job losses have not been revealed, but Tesla has 378 stores and locations worldwide.

The firm's website lists it has having 20 stores in the UK and Ireland, some of which are combined with service centres. However, Telsa only has one store in Ireland which is in Sandyford Dublin.

A spokeswoman for Tesla was unable to provide details of how the company's plans might affect its operations in Ireland and the UK.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk wants to produce a mass market sedan at the $35,000 price point to help the company reach more consumers and generate greater sales.

Tesla Model S.

The online sales shift will enable Tesla to lower all vehicle prices by 6%, on average, including its higher-end Model S and Model X.

Mr Musk said: "This is the only way to achieve the savings for this car and be financially sustainable.

"It is excruciatingly difficult to make this car for $35,000 and be financially sustainable."

The store closures come on top of a decision to cut 3,150 jobs - about 7% of Tesla's workforce - announced earlier this year.

The Model 3 is currently not on sale in Ireland, with right-hand drive markets due to begin in the second half of this year.

The car can be reserved online with a €1,000 deposit.

The Model S ranges in price from €85,392 to €128,139. The Model X ranges from €107,072 to €146,378.

-Press Association and Digital Desk Staff