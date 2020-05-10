Further supports are essential to ensure viability - business groups

Businesses in Ireland will continue to face significant challenges after they reopen and further Government supports and grants will be required, business representative groups have warned.

The weekend’s publication of the government’s Return to Work Safely Protocol has been broadly welcomed by representative organisations of small and large companies eager to get back up and running on a phased basis.

A range of measures are included in the document including a ban on handshaking, organising small work teams who take their breaks together, rearranging canteens to allow for social distancing, eliminating physical interaction between workers and customers as much as possible, one-way systems for entering and leaving workplaces and reducing the time needed for meetings.

The protocol serves to support employers and employees to put measures in place that will prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace when the economy begins to slowly open.

Chambers Ireland Chief Executive Ian Talbot said their organisation’’s priority has been to ensure that the protocol was cognisant of the needs of SMEs, as well as larger companies, so that all businesses are supported to re-open when the time is right.

However, he said the process of re-opening will come with additional costs for many employers. "These costs will impact viability in many cases. More financial supports, along with the expansion of grants, will be essential if employers are to restore jobs and successfully re-open within the parameters in place due to the virus," he said.

Conor Healy, Cork Chamber CEO said all employers should carefully consider the contents of the return to work protocol as they plan their next steps.

"As with all COVID-19 measures so far, this is a fast-paced trial being put straight into practice and it is equally essential that an appropriate balance is struck. It must be workable in practice, to truly incentivise a vigorous and resilient recovery."

Dr Sharon McGuinness, CEO of the HSA said: "The key to a safe return to work is shared and strong collaboration, communication and compliance with the measures outlined in this document."