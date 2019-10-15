Fund to drive SME and public sector collaboration

A €750,000 Small Business Innovation Research fund was announced by Enterprise Ireland this week in a competitive call to state agencies, county councils and local authorities seeking solutions to a diverse range of public challenges.

SBIR encourages the Irish public sector to partner with innovation-led businesses in exploring solutions. A recent survey of 42 SMEs who were awarded funding in previous challenges revealed that 50,000 users are benefiting from SBIR-funded innovations in Ireland.

The surveyed companies reported 27 new jobs created and a further 88 existing jobs retained. More than 84% of companies have managed to leverage additional funding as a direct result of the SBIR Challenge, with almost two-thirds of innovations still in the pre-commercial phase.

To date, Enterprise Ireland, through SBIR Ireland, has supported 20 Challenges in collaboration with local authorities, government departments and agencies including; illegal dumping, solutions to rural transport and engaging ‘unheard voices’ in communities.

“Through programmes like SBIR, SMEs can help tackle societal problems and develop innovative solutions through strategic collaborations with public sector bodies,” said Enterprise Ireland’s Head of Innovation and Competitiveness Division, Tom Kelly.

“Since 2014, contracts worth a total of over €1 million have been awarded to 69 companies by public sector bodies, as part of the SBIR programme.

The challenges, identified by the public sector body, are particularly suited to small and medium sized businesses, accelerating their route to commercialisation and providing them with a vital first reference site.

Dublin City Council’s Chief Executive, Owen Keegan said: “Through the SBIR mechanism we have been able to engage the market and partner with over 30 SMEs that have collaborated with the city council to help solve Challenges such as flooding, increasing cycling, addressing last mile deliveries and growing smarter mobility solutions.

As a direct result of the funding we have been able to co-design solutions and create new market opportunities for the companies that have partnered with us.”

He added that the impact has been a change of culture internally, and has also helped accelerate the adoption of new technologies.

Safecility was awarded an SBIR by Limerick City and County Council, on the ‘Solutions to deal with fire safety and universal access in historic buildings’ Challenge.

“The SBIR process allows us to develop products to solve Challenges facing the public sector in a collaborative way,” said Cian O’Flaherty of Safecility.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to work with real problem owners who cannot solve public problems with products currently on the market.

"In Limerick, we are developing innovative fire safety solutions for historic buildings that will have a global impact and receive payment for the innovation work.

This is a win-win for start-ups looking to make a big impact on global problems and has been an excellent experience for our team.

Co-funded by Enterprise Ireland and the awarded public sector body, each SBIR Challenge will be worth a minimum of €200,000 in funding.

The call is open until 4 December 2019. Up to five SBIR Challenges will be awarded and will be announced in early 2020.