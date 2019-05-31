Kinsale Living: Fun things to do with your children in Kinsale

Helen Kelleher has a look at a selection of the great things to do with children in Kinsale. With the excellent range of choices available, her three girls are never bored

Are we there yet mum? Mum, I’m tired. Can we stop now? All fairly typical groans when it comes to walking around any town with our little ones.

All the more reason to ensure we have lots of fun things to do, fun places to visit and little surprises in store. Thankfully once you know where you are headed Kinsale has lots of treats in store for children of all ages.

My three are aged 10 and under and we live a ten minute walk on the edge of the town.

We are always delighted to walk anywhere once the day starts with a good breakfast and we are spoilt for choice in Kinsale. We like Cosy Café which serves up a great kiddie pancake with syrup or nutella for €3.60 or the Lemon Leaf Café famous for its many breakfast choices and super smoothies.

All set then for the Scilly Walk which begins at the Spaniard Bar and Restaurant…if the sun shines you have panoramic views back into town and the harbour. It is more or less pedestrian with just maybe one or two cars passing so it is relatively safe.

My three love to cycle or roller-blade and they will pick berries or wild garlic and take a rest at the bench halfway along. It takes maybe 20 minutes each way.

Two great playgrounds

There are two great playgrounds. One in Kinsale town park next to the ‘large ramps’ which kids love to slide up and down. There are benches to allow mum and/or dad time to enjoy a quick cuppa or a spot of phone-checking. If your kids are a little older you might want to take the twenty minute drive to Ballinspittle where they have a zip-line, swings and slides.

If the sun is shining take the 50-minute Kinsale harbour cruise which is very enjoyable and again offers terrific views and the guide will give you a potted history of the town. (adults €13, children under 14, €5 each and under 2s are free).

Pipers Funfair is in town for the summer months offering an old-time atmosphere and charm. It’s a place where cross generations meet, from grandparents to teenagers and tiny-tots. The Funfair has been in Kinsale since 1939 its longevity is testament to the enjoyment it has brought to so many young and old.

Charles Fort at the opposite end of Kinsale in beautiful Summercove is one of the most picturesque heritage sites. Kids love climbing all over fort walls and running up and down the grassy hills and they get to enjoy a Treasure Trail called Monsters and Dragons. The older ones might enjoy reading the educational displays whilst us grown-ups or your visitors enjoy breath-taking views. Prices: €5 for adults, €4 for seniors & students, €13 for a family ticket and kids under 13 go free.

Time for lunch

Time for lunch and you have lots of options. The Blue Haven, The Trident Hotel, Actons Hotel all have good kiddie menus and Kinsale Hotel & Spa, a few miles outside the town has lots of wide-open space. If you like fish and chips you have Dinos sit-in or take-out. We’ve enjoyed good family fare at Jim Edwards Restaurant, The White Lady, The White House and The Spaniard Restaurant plus there are excellent cafes around town.

If it is Wednesday and you like casual dining you are in luck as Kinsale Farmers Market is in full swing but you will need to get there ideally between 12 noon and 1.30pm as they do run out. They offer great hot curries, pizza, terrific smoothies, tortillas, breads, organic fruit and veg., quiche …..something for everyone.

There are some great book stores in Kinsale. Bookstor and Kinsale Bookshop have a kids section perfect for a browse on a rainy day but if the sun is out then take a drive a few minutes outside the town to Dock Beach which is a terrific family beach. You can take a walk along James Fort and see castle ruins and beautiful scenary.

The great outdoors

Kinsale Outdoor Education Centre have a range of activities including week-long multi-activity summer camps from age 6, sailing courses from 10 years and a half day family kayak tour around the harbour with an instructor (need to prebook….€125 for two adults up to three kids). Oysterhaven Centre also offer excellent week-long summer camps from 4 years. Family-friendly kayaks are available to rent for all ages and abilities from €12 a kayak and supervised rental of dinghies and windsurfers from age 8.

You will spot the locals diving off the pier at Sandycove. This is the perfect place to launch a kayak from or take in some hiking along the coast. It really is all about enjoying the great outdoors and kids are encouraged to do so from a young age with a Kids Triathalon taking place in the town each year. Entries open now for this years event run by Kinsale Triclub on Saturday, July 28th.

Worth a visit is the Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower. Tours are self-guiding but Finbarr does offer a guided tour on request for groups of ten+. Family tickets are €15, adults €5 and seniors & students €4.

Time for ice-cream and you are spoilt with two very good ice-cream parlours in town with ‘Sundays’ and ‘Jesk’ serving really fine ice-cream and sorbets, waffles and coffee.

Horse-riding and bike hire

Horse-riding is available at Kinsale Equestrian Centre (call Zoe on 086 853 0894). They run week-long summer camps the first three weeks in July and the first week in August from ages 4. And they offer one-hour pony treks or indoor riding lessons.

Bike Hire is available at Mylie Murphy’s Shop or check out www.wildatlanticsports.com.

You may like a hot chocolate or a chocolate at KoKos - local chocolatier Frank Keane moulds lots of different designs and they really do make the perfect gift.

My advice is always keep a picnic blanket in the car. Gourmet Pantry stocks all you need for a really amazing picnic - you can place your order for lunch or they will prepare a picnic basket for you. You will spot the yellow Totos pizza truck or the Pizza Rustika truck. There are some picnic tables at Duggan Bridge and exercise equipment to help work off those calories.

Obviously you are spoilt for choice when it comes to restaurants in Kinsale and depending on what you fancy all cuisine is available.

Check out Kinsale Advertiser (free and available from local businesses) and www.kinsale.ie for news/events and details on local attractions and entertainment like the visiting theatre group staging David Walliams Gangsta Granny at The Municipal Hall on the Bowling Green Gardens on Sunday, July 14th, part of Kinsale Literary Festival and the Kinsale Arts Festival (July 18th to July 21). Don’t forget Dermot Ryan’s Kinsale Heritage Town Walks and/or Don and Barry’s Historic Stroll which include great storytelling.

The Ghost Tour at 9pm is for those feeling adventurous (suitable for kids from 8 years up). A wonderful treat at this stage might be to book a babysitter and take a table for two at one of the Kinsale Good Food Circle Restaurants. Ensure everyone has a splendid day. The perfect end to the perfect day.