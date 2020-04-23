News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Full opening of Carbery's €78m mozzarella plant still on track after 'slight' Covid-19 delay

Full opening of Carbery's €78m mozzarella plant still on track after 'slight' Covid-19 delay
Jason Hawkins, CEO, Carbery Group. Photo: Chris Bellew /Fennell
By Eamon Quinn
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 12:05 AM

Carbery has said plans for the full opening of its €78m mozzarella plant are on track despite some disruption from the Covid-19 crisis.

The Cork dairy and ingredients business produces a significant amount of all cheese produced in Ireland and is best known for its Dubliner Cheese brand.

The cheese plant is part of a wider €100m investment plan by the company, which is owned by the Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh, and Lisavaird co-operatives, to diversify away from traditional markets, as Britain prepared to leave the EU.

Carbery employs more than 700 people and has operations around the world, including the US, Brazil, and Thailand.

The mozzarella plant is still on track to be fully up and running after it had encountered a “slight” disruption from the fallout of the Covid-19 restrictions.

In its annual report to shareholders, the company said it was still assessing the evolving nature of the effects on its markets but added that both supply chains and markets could be disrupted, if the global health crisis was prolonged.

“Out cheese diversification project has been slightly delayed but is almost complete,” said chief executive Jason Hawkins, adding that, “like all processors, we are closely monitoring volatile dairy markets across the world”.

Carbery said: “Dairy markets had been looking to have firmed in recent months, however the spread of Covid-19 across the globe in 2020 is now causing significant uncertainty and volatility in global dairy markets.

READ MORE

Glanbia sees only 'limited disruption' from Covid-19 crisis so far; shares rise 2%

“At this juncture it’s not possible to determine the eventual impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on global markets and supply chains.”

However, Carbery added: “It has the potential to be significant if the associated disruption to market activities and supply chains prevails for an extended period of time.”

The company also unveiled its 2019 figures which showed earnings had risen 1% to €44.3m as turnover increased by 3% to over €434m.

Carbery said the figures were reported on the basis of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation net of grants, amortisation, and exceptional items.

Operating profit before interest, tax, amortisation, and exceptional items fell 7% to €30.2m in 2019.

Its net debt at the end of last year stood at €47.2m compared with €30.1m in 2018.

Carbery has said plans for the full opening of its €78m mozzarella plant are on track despite some disruption from the Covid-19 crisis.

READ MORE

CRH shares climb 5.5% as investors buoyed by dividend payout plan ahead of agm amid Covid-19 fallout

More on this topic

Latest US jobs shake out of 5 million suggests unemployment already at 17%Latest US jobs shake out of 5 million suggests unemployment already at 17%

Stock markets worsen amid dire dataStock markets worsen amid dire data

Fund managers stay wary of shares with 'world in recession' amid Covid-19 crisisFund managers stay wary of shares with 'world in recession' amid Covid-19 crisis

Stock markets turn lower again as stimulus rally fadesStock markets turn lower again as stimulus rally fades


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Stocks

More in this Section

Deal for €180m OPW-occupied office block goes through despite Covid-19 jittersDeal for €180m OPW-occupied office block goes through despite Covid-19 jitters

Donohoe: Recovery from Covid-19 crisis on jobs and exchequer will be 'gradual and partial'Donohoe: Recovery from Covid-19 crisis on jobs and exchequer will be 'gradual and partial'

US crude oil at less than zero 'likely to have only limited effect on Irish pump price'US crude oil at less than zero 'likely to have only limited effect on Irish pump price'

Apple plots largest expansion of App Store services into new markets since 2012Apple plots largest expansion of App Store services into new markets since 2012


Lifestyle

Well-chosen flowers and shrubs willrequire little or no maintenance, says Peter DowdallHow you can reap rewards of a zero-maintenance garden

Many parents find themselves in the difficult position of having to home school their children while also holding down jobs, writes Helen O’CallaghanHow to timetable school at kitchen table

Have a read of the much anticipated debut by Naoise Dolan, and enjoy something feelgood thanks to Clare Pooley.5 new books to read in lockdown this week

Something that has come up a lot in the past week now that the weather has improved and kids are tempted to be outside playing is how to get them to manage to stay apart while enjoying each other’s company.Mum's the Word: Maintaining a child’s normal relationships in an abnormal world

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »