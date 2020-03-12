FTSE 100 drops over 10% in £160bn markets bloodbath

The FTSE 100 has lost more than one 10th of its value as global stock markets faced a rout in the face of Covid-19 fears.

London’s top index had lost more than 633 points on Thursday afternoon, or 10.8%, bringing it to the lowest point since 2012.

Almost £159 billion had been wiped off the stock exchange in only one day and is the worst intraday drop since the financial crisis in 2008.

It comes after the World Health Organisation upgraded the coronavirus outbreak to a pandemic.

On Thursday the European Central Bank failed to calm markets as it announced measures to tackle Covid-19’s impact on the economy, but did not change interest rates.

On Wednesday US President Donald Trump suspended travel from most of Europe to the US.