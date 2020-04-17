Frustration as Three Ireland customers unable to log on to accounts

Lots of Three Ireland customers are baffled that they cannot gain access to the mobile operator's website to check their account.

Many have found that they cannot log on, even after being asked to re-register, so it means they cannot see how much they are spending on calls.

One of its 2.2m customers tweeted that she was trying to log in on the website using her mobile number but ended up going round in circles.

“It keeps sending me through a continuous loop. I try to log in. It asks me to register. It tells me I'm already upgraded and to log in. It asks me to re-register.”

Her experience is like other customers who finally get this message, together, with a drawing of an umbrella and rain-filled clouds: “Oops! No active customer or subscription found.”

“It lets me put in my details but then brings me to the re-register page. Then It tells me I'm already registered. I follow the login link and I go on the same loop,” another customer tweeted.

Another tweeted that she had spent two-and-a-half hours on a virtual web chat queue trying to order a replacement sim for her elderly father whose mobile phone is not working.

“I was told he needs to start his own webchat. He is 80-years-old and cocooning. What are his options?,” she asked.

The problem emerged about two weeks ago and some angry customers said the operator was able to take money from them while they were having a “nightmare” with the new system.

Customers complained about not being able to log into their accounts after the mobile company's app was updated.

The mobile company said it was taking a final step in a “significant digital transformation” and a number of customers were recently moved to a new enhanced self-serve system.

“We are aware that some customers had experienced an issue with re-registration last week, and this was resolved on Saturday,” the statement read.

“We understand that some of these customers may intermittently be experiencing problems accessing My3 since yesterday afternoon, and we are working to fix this as quickly as possible.”

However, it appears that the app is still not allowing customers to access their account today and this is likely to continue.

The mobile company sent a text message to its customers on Wednesday alerting them that systems would be updated between 2pm on Sunday and 9am on Tuesday.

“Calls, texts and data are not affected during the update. Some self-service and support channels will be restricted,” it warned.

Difficulties experienced by Three Ireland customers were raised with the commission for communications regulation, ComReg.

Responding, ComReg stated it was aware of an issue that had recently impacted a number of Three Ireland customer registrations and had raised it with the company.

“ComReg deals with consumer issues raised with us on a case by case basis when consumers contact our consumer care line.

"ComReg establishes the cause of the issue and how it may be resolved,” the short statement read.