Fresh strikes planned by Ryanair pilots in UK

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 05:23 PM

Ryanair pilots are to stage a fresh round of strikes in the UK in a dispute over a range of issues including pay, pensions and maternity benefits.

Members of the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) have already taken strike action on August 22 and 23 as well as the first part of this week.

The union announced a 48-hour walkout on September 18-19 and 24-hour stoppages on September 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29.

Balpa accused the company of refusing to take part in talks at the conciliation service Acas.

General secretary Brian Strutton said: “We are clear that we want to settle the dispute and bring about a change in Ryanair for the better.

“Pilots in Ryanair are seeking the same kind of policies and agreements that exist in other airlines, our demands are not unreasonable.

“We want to address issues like pensions, loss of licence insurance, maternity benefits, allowances and harmonise pay across the UK in a fair, transparent, and consistent structure.

“While this action has considerably disrupted Ryanair, forcing them to engage contractors and bring in foreign crews to run its operation, it has had limited impact on the public’s travel plans.

“Ryanair should stop dragging its feet and get back to the negotiating table.”

- Press Association

