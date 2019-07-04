News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

French politicians approve 3% tax on online giants such as Google and Amazon

Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 11:55 AM

France’s lower house of parliament has approved a pioneering tax on internet giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook.

The Bill aims to stop multinationals from avoiding taxes by setting up headquarters in low-tax EU countries.

Currently, the companies pay nearly no tax in countries where they have large sales such as France.

The Bill foresees a 3% tax on the French revenues of digital companies with global revenue of more than €750 million (£835 million), and French revenue of more than €25 million (£27 million).

It could affect US companies including Airbnb and Uber as well as those from China and Europe.

The Bill goes to the Senate next week, and the French government hopes other countries follow suit.

The tech industry has warned it could lead to higher costs for consumers.

- Press Association

More on this topic

France put on hot weather alert as heatwave reaches Europe

Brigitte Macron says she has no taste for politics

Workers strike at world’s biggest Nutella factory

France wants Renault security on jobs and factories

AmazonFacebookFranceGoogleInternettaxTOPIC: France

More in this Section

Central Bank fines Wells Fargo subsidiary €5.88m over ‘serious failings’

Jaguar confirms plans to build electric cars in UK

Amazon deal with Deliveroo under scrutiny by UK competition watchdog

Jaguar set to announce plans to build electric cars in the UK


Lifestyle

This is what could happen if you did your make-up in space, according to an expert

Fendi’s latest fashion show was a Roman celebration in the shadow of the Colosseum

Summer lovin': Danger of getting an STI during festival season

10 things we learned from season three of Stranger Things

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »