Freezers with 'large build-up of congealed blood': Five closure orders issued in January

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has announced five closure orders for the month of January.

The orders were issued for "breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998."

Some of the reason for the enforcement orders include "freezers within a premises having an extremely large build-up of congealed blood" and a "failure to ensure adequate pest control".

The closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

The Exchange Bar, 1 Ballybricken, Waterford City, Co. Waterford

The African Shop/Costello Stores (Retailer), 87 Shandon Street, Co. Cork

Mr. Kebab (Take Away), 99 Lower Glanmire Road, Cork City, Co. Cork

T/A Londis (Retailer) (Closed area: external building comprising of a walk-in cold room, walk-in freezer and 3 storage areas), New Road, Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co. Louth

Oriental City and Noodle House (Restaurant/Café), Keen Market, Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise, Co. Laois

The FSAI has listed the following as reasons for closure orders last month.

Evidence of rodent activity posing a risk of contamination to foodstuffs and food preparation surfaces, equipment and utensils;

All freezers within a premises having an extremely large build-up of congealed blood, food debris and dirt;

Large accumulations of dirt and debris throughout an entire premises;

A build-up of dirt and grease on equipment such as microwaves, extract canopies and hot-holding containers;

Failure to ensure adequate pest control and no hot water being available, making the adequate cleaning of the premises and people’s hands extremely difficult.

The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the HSE.

'Wholly unacceptable'

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI, said that the orders show consumers are continuing to be put at risk," she said.

"The Enforcement Orders in the first month of the year have demonstrated that inadequate hygiene practices are continuing to put consumers at unnecessary risk of falling ill.

"If you are a food business owner, it is your responsibility to comply with the law and implement adequate food safety and hygiene standards as a core part of your business.

"Food legislation is primarily set to protect consumers from a variety of threats such as pest infestation and food contamination by dangerous bacteria.

"There is no justification for any food business to not fully implement all applicable food legislation.

"It is wholly unacceptable that there continues to be some food businesses who are failing to have the right food safety management systems in place to ensure the food they serve to their customers is safe to eat."

The FSAI also revealed details of a closure orders served last October, under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010.

The order had been subject to an appeal to the District Court, which was subsequently withdrawn.

It was served on Camden Rotisserie, 37 Lower Camden Street, Dublin 2.