News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

France faces Trump on planned tax

France faces Trump on planned tax
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 05:40 AM

By William Horobin and Helene Fouquet

France won’t back off from its planned tax on companies like Facebook and Google, even after the US suggested it may use trade tools against the levy.

The French senate passed a bill to impose a 3% levy on global tech companies that have at least €750m in worldwide revenue and digital sales of €25m in France.

The US said, earlier this week, that it will examine whether the tax would hurt its tech firms, by using the so-called 301 investigation, the same tool the president, Donald Trump, deployed to impose tariffs on Chinese goods because of the country’s alleged theft of intellectual property.

France said the digital tax is in keeping with international rules, and that it won’t accept the use of trade tools to try to thwart it.

“I deeply believe that, between allies, we can and must resolve our differences in ways other than with threats,” French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, said in the senate.

“France is a sovereign state that decides its tax measures with sovereignty and will continue to take sovereign tax decisions,” he said.

With the passage of the bill, France will become the first country in the EU to impose such a levy, with other nations, including the UK and Germany, mulling similar taxes.

A broad, EU-wide digital tax failed to garner a consensus this year, with France among the biggest advocates for an EU-wide tax on tech companies’ revenue from digital advertising, and with Ireland and others pushing back.

The law, which goes into effect retroactively from the start of this year, targets 30 companies. While most of them would be American, they include Chinese, German, UK, and even French firms. It will affect companies that profit from providing digital services to French users.

French president, Emmanuel Macron, has two weeks to sign off or seek changes to the law. French presidents rarely seek changes, once they are passed by parliament.

They have done so only three times in the last 40 years.

Mr Le Maire said he spoke to US Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, and noted that it’s the first time in the history of relations between the two countries that Washington has opened a 301 investigation against France.

The passage of the tax bill and the US investigation threaten to further strain trans-Atlantic ties, as the two sides prepare to negotiate a limited trade agreement on industrial goods.

The French have, in the past, asked the US to work with Europe at the OECD for a “fair digital tax”.

- Bloomberg

READ MORE

Norwegian founder departs as airline seeks profits

More on this topic

Scouting For Girls return with new album and headline tourScouting For Girls return with new album and headline tour

Harvey Weinstein adds #MeToo critic to his legal teamHarvey Weinstein adds #MeToo critic to his legal team

Dozens injured as turbulence forces flight to land in HawaiiDozens injured as turbulence forces flight to land in Hawaii

Refugee Council report warns Ireland in breach of EU lawRefugee Council report warns Ireland in breach of EU law

More in this Section

Bjorn Kjos quits as Norwegian Air Shuttle CEO after 17 years in top jobBjorn Kjos quits as Norwegian Air Shuttle CEO after 17 years in top job

150 Bord Na Móna staff to be laid off in Longford150 Bord Na Móna staff to be laid off in Longford

Apple disables Walkie Talkie app over eavesdropping fearsApple disables Walkie Talkie app over eavesdropping fears

All of UK top accountants fail an audit quality testAll of UK top accountants fail an audit quality test


Lifestyle

It's somewhat ironic the Naval Service's commander spends most of his days on Haulbowline Island, just a stone's throw from Spike Island where three of his granduncles were interned in 1921 – and a fact he only found out two years ago.Spike Island exhibition shares stories of soldiers interned during War of Independence

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: My sister caught the Norry flu coming back from Lanzarote, and now she can’t pass Penneys

The Cope Foundation offers an employment support service which aims to connect young people who have intellectual disabilities with employers. Donal O’Keeffe meets three people who are benefitting from the scheme.'If I didn’t have Cope, I’d be so lost' - Coping well on transition into work

A new operatic piece devised by composer Brian Irvine and video designer Netia Jones tells the story of Rosemary Kennedy, writes Cathy Desmond.Tragic tale of the forgotten Rosemary Kennedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »