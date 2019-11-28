News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Founder of group behind Joe.ie and Her.ie, Niall McGarry, steps away from Irish business

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 09:56 PM

The founder of the publishing group behind Joe.ie and Her.ie is stepping away from his executive role in the Irish business.

Maximum Media said it is changing its management structure amid claims some of its listenership figures were falsely inflated by a so-called 'click-farm'.

The controversy led to one of the country's biggest advertising agencies pulling its campaigns from the group.

This evening, company co-owner Niall McGarry stepped away from his executive responsibilities in Ireland.

Mr McGarry, who is to focus on the firm's UK business, said: "What has happened recently has given me the reason to do it,” he said. “I need to allow the Irish business to get on with it."

He said he believed his "personal brand is overshadowing" the firm.

He said: “I want to change that. Attacks on the business can be attacks on me.”

The company said he would remain heavily involved in the UK side of the business.

