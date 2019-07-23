Fortunes of UK and Irish supermarkets take separate paths

The fortunes of supermarkets are diverging on either side of the Irish Sea, with UK grocers posting their first fall in sales since June three years ago and Irish supermarkets adding sales and increasing prices.

Market researcher Kantar said the sales dip in the UK reflected a heatwave a year earlier which had boosted demand, and sales this year of beer and ice cream in Britain had fallen back.

British grocery sales fell by 0.5% in the latest 12-week period in their first decline since June 2016, sending shares across the sector lower.

The market is expected to return to growth once the comparative highs of the summer of 2018 pass.

Kantar publishes its latest survey for Irish supermarkets next week.

But its most recent survey here showed Irish grocery price inflation had climbed by an annual rate of 3.1%, the fastest pace since late 2014.

And Irish households had spent over €2.54bn on grocery items in the period up to mid-June, “a robust” increase of 4.6% from the comparable period a year earlier, despite comparisons with good sales figures from a year earlier.

In Britain, sales fell year on year at all of its big four supermarket groups over the 12-week period to July 14, said Kantar.

Sales at market leader Tesco declined 2%, while at Sainsbury’s, Asda, and Morrisons, they were down 2.3%, 2%, and 2.6%, respectively.

UK supermarkets are significant for Irish food producers because they buy large quantities of dairy and meat products from Ireland.

Shares in Tesco ended 2.2% lower, Sainsbury’s fell 1.75%, and Morrisons edged lower by 0.5%.

All of the big four in the UK lost market share to German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl. Aldi’s sales in Britain were up 6.7% and Lidl’s were up 7.0%.

“It was a challenging 12 weeks for all the major grocers, with growth slowing at every supermarket except Ocado,” said Fraser McKevitt at Kantar.

“Last year people shopped more frequently and closer to home as they topped up the cupboards while enjoying the sunshine and the men’s football World Cup.”

Kantar said British consumers spent £75m (€83.5m) less on alcohol this year compared to last. Soft drinks sales fell by £56m and ice cream by £55m.

It noted that grocery inflation fell marginally to 0.9% in the period. That is good news for British consumers but makes it harder for retailers to achieve growth.

Kantar said prices are rising fastest in markets such as crisps, canned fish, and fruit squash while falling in instant coffee, detergents, and fresh bacon.

Additional reporting by James Davey/Reuters