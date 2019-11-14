News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Former UK chancellor for Ardagh board

By Geoff Percival
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Former British chancellor Philip Hammond has been appointed as a non-executive director of Irish-founded glass and metal packaging group Ardagh.

A British MP for more than 20 years, Mr Hammond held a number of top positions in the UK government including foreign secretary, defence secretary, and transport secretary. He was UK chancellor from 2016 to earlier this year.

After being stripped of the Conservative whip by UK prime minister Boris Johnson after voting against a no-deal Brexit, Mr Hammond last week announced that he will not be standing in Britain’s general election next month.

Mr Hammond will also become a member of Ardagh’s audit committee. His appointment marks a shake up of the Ardagh board following the recent passing of long-time director Wolfgang Baertz.

Shaun Murphy, Ardagh’s chief operating officer since September, has been appointed to the group’s board as an executive director, as part of the process.

