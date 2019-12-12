News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Former House of Fraser boss poised to take over at New Look

Former House of Fraser boss poised to take over at New Look
By Press Association
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 04:30 PM

Clothing retailer New Look has appointed the former boss of House of Fraser as its new chief executive, after the role remained open for two years.

Nigel Oddy, who became New Look’s chief operating officer in April, will step into the role from the beginning of next year, allowing executive chairman Alistair McGeorge to move back from the front line.

Mr McGeorge has been in charge of of the business as executive chairman since Anders Kristiansen resigned in later 2017. He said the new appointment will allow him to step back into a non-executive role as chairman of the board.

“Nigel has been running the business operationally since he joined us and in a short space of time has made significant improvements to our buying, product, supply chain and omnichannel offer,” he said.

Mr Oddy’s appointment will not come as a surprise to followers of the company, Mr McGeorge told the Daily Telegraph as much in June this year.

“Since joining the business earlier this year, we have focused on strengthening our operational foundations.

“We have already taken decisive steps to broaden the appeal of our product, enhance the customer journey and improve our lead times,” Mr Oddy said.

The new chief executive could face a tough battle ahead as the company battles a brutal high street.

Last month Mr McGeorge said he does not expect things to improve any time soon.

But he does hope for a better second half, after a first in which it managed to slash losses from £42 million to £11 million in the six months ending September.

It follows a turnaround for the business.

“Following the successful financial restructuring, we have also been able to strengthen our leadership and begin to invest prudently in the business again.

“I look forward to continue working with Alistair and the board, and leading the wider team of 15,000 colleagues, as we continue to build on New Look’s distinctive offer and strong customer heritage,” Mr Oddy said.

More on this topic

How often should you actually wash your jeans, bras and towels?How often should you actually wash your jeans, bras and towels?

Superdry founder promises to stay until 2021 as sales fall 11%Superdry founder promises to stay until 2021 as sales fall 11%

People are confused by Melania Trump’s love of capesPeople are confused by Melania Trump’s love of capes

Dublin firefighters establish ethical clothing brandDublin firefighters establish ethical clothing brand

TOPIC: Fashion

More in this Section

Aer Lingus adds flight to Greek island as part of summer scheduleAer Lingus adds flight to Greek island as part of summer schedule

Business movers: Kevin Davidson appointed as the new MD of BMW Group Ireland.Business movers: Kevin Davidson appointed as the new MD of BMW Group Ireland.

Employment law expert: Returning emigrant workers will be glad to see how well their rights are protectedEmployment law expert: Returning emigrant workers will be glad to see how well their rights are protected

Saudi Aramco reaches landmark $2 trillion in second day of tradingSaudi Aramco reaches landmark $2 trillion in second day of trading


Lifestyle

Ever wondered if liqueurs or drink-laced Christmas puddings might put you over the drink-driving limit? Pat Fitzpatrick picks up a breathalyser and puts six sweet treats to the testDo these boozy treats put you over the drink-driving limit?

Kya deLongchamps investigates the history behind the mythCan you really be arrested for eating a mince pie on Christmas Day in Britain?

Birds, hedgehogs and insects could all do with Christmas goodies too. Hannah Stephenson shares her top picks.Garden wildlife could all do with a few Christmas pressies too

Bag a bargain and beat the stress of flying at night with these top tips, says Claire Spreadbury.5 ways to make your late-night flight more bearable

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »