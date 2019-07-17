Former Cork TD on board as UK finance and business advisory services launches in Ireland

Former TD Áine Collins has recently been appointed Business Development Director of financial company EFM who have launched in Ireland.

The former Cork North-West Deputy is part of the company who "focus on supporting SME's who have the need of a Financial Director - but can't afford cost of hiring full-time in-house".

Established in the UK almost 20 years ago, the company has just launched in Ireland.

EFM has hailed Ms Collins as "an entrepreneurial visionary leader with extensive experience for over 25 years as a qualified accountant, financial and strategic business advisor".

As well as having experience in Dáil Éireann, she is also an experienced board director and policy advisor.

“Ireland ranks high within Europe in terms of entrepreneurship and I know that the services EFM are introducing will be of great benefit to small and medium businesses, many of whom may have considering a Financial Director as beyond their budgets," Ms Collins said.

"I know first-hand, working closely with so many SMEs that it has never been so crucial in Ireland, for business owners to understand the importance of having specialist financial advice," she continued.

As a country, we need to ensure the safeguarding and survival of our Irish SME sector - as these businesses are our grassroots connection to a successful and thriving economy.

The EFM Ireland team is led by Meath man William Mundow, who is the Group Managing Director and Finance Director.

“Focused strategy, planning and trusted financial management advice are the foundations for business success," he said.

"At EFM we offer our clients these deliverables to help ensure their business development and growth,” Mr Mundow explained.