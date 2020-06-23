News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Ford's UK boss calls for scrappage scheme to boost automotive industry

Ford's UK boss calls for scrappage scheme to boost automotive industry
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 10:01 AM

A car scrappage scheme would “make the biggest difference” in helping the motor industry recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Ford’s UK boss has claimed.

Graham Hoare, chairman of Ford of Britain, said a VAT reduction would be “of value” but he is “really keen” for incentives that encourage people to trade in their cars for new models at the cheaper end of the market.

The automotive industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, with car production falling to its lowest level since the Second World War amid plant closures.

Speaking ahead of a summit organised by trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Dr Hoare said: “I’m really keen to find a way that we can get those those lower cost transactions happening easier.

“A scrappage programme maybe, but certainly a scheme that allows people – let’s say below £25,000 (€27,637) spending – to access a significant way of getting into a new vehicle.

“I think that will make the biggest difference in our industry.”

A previous initiative launched in 2009 saw motorists get £2,000 (€2210) for trading in old cars for new models.

Half the money came from the Government, with the other half from manufacturers.

READ MORE

Covid-19 welfare payment numbers fall but huge number still need Government support

More on this topic

Average motor insurance premiums increased by 42% between 2009-2018 – reportAverage motor insurance premiums increased by 42% between 2009-2018 – report

Cork County Council want motor tax to be payable via savings stampsCork County Council want motor tax to be payable via savings stamps

Plenty of speed bumps for Prestone British Rally Championship organisersPlenty of speed bumps for Prestone British Rally Championship organisers

Most car buyers unaware of personal contract plans risksMost car buyers unaware of personal contract plans risks


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

IndustrySMMTTransportTOPIC: Motor tax

More in this Section

Covid-19 welfare payment numbers fall but huge number still need Government supportCovid-19 welfare payment numbers fall but huge number still need Government support

New CEO Crowley plots Permanent TSB future after Covid-19 amid 'significant' pressure for bankNew CEO Crowley plots Permanent TSB future after Covid-19 amid 'significant' pressure for bank

After BP takes a hit, investors widen climate change campaignAfter BP takes a hit, investors widen climate change campaign

IAA to deliver €2m in savings after Covid-19 'revenue collapse'IAA to deliver €2m in savings after Covid-19 'revenue collapse'


Lifestyle

Gardening with children is fun but don’t believe all you see on social media, says Esther N McCarthy.‘When the apocalypse comes, I like to think my kids could trade their tomatoes for medicine’

The Irish wine community had a rough start to June with two much loved members succumbing to cancer at a young age.Wine with Leslie: A toast to my great friend, Tomás

Given the volatile situation in the US following the murder of George Floyd, sparking worldwide Black Lives Matter protests, the spotlight has finally fallen on black artists.Podcast Corner: Responses to Black Lives Matter

Sara Baume's textwork at the Sculpture Factory in Cork captures the feeling of many people frustrated by lockdown, writes Ellie O'ByrneSara Baume lights up the moment - in neon

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »