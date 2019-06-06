News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ford ‘to close Welsh plant next year’

Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 10:21 AM

Ford is to close its engine plant in Bridgend, Wales, next year, according to union sources.

The decision will lead to the loss of 1,700 jobs at the South Wales factory, and many more in companies supplying goods and services to the plant.

The news was being confirmed at a meeting between company officials and union leaders, sources said.

The closure, due in September 2020, deals another huge blow to the car industry.

An official announcement from Ford is expected later today.

- Press Association

