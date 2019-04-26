Ford reveals it is being probed in US over emissions certification

Ford has said the Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into its US emissions certification process.

The carmaker said in a regulatory filing the “matter currently focuses on issues relating to road load estimations, including analytical modelling and coastdown testing”.

Last September, a group of employees reported possible problems with a mathematical model used to calculate pollution and mileage, prompting Ford to hire an outside firm to run tests. A detail of a Ford van (Chris Ison/PA)

And in February, Ford launched an investigation into whether it overstated gas mileage and understated emissions from a wide range of vehicles.

Ford Motor voluntarily disclosed the matter to the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board in February.

It has also notified a number of other state and US federal agencies.

Ford said on Friday it is fully cooperating with all government agencies.

- Press Association