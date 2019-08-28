Ford recalling almost 8,000 cars in Ireland due to fire risk

Ford is recalling nearly 8,000 cars in Ireland due to a fire risk.

Certain models of the Mondeo, Galaxy and SMAX are effected.

The affected vehicles were produced between 13 February 2014 and 11 February 2019.

A safety issue where it is possible for battery acid to leak has been found in some cars.

7,733 vehicles are included in the recall.

A statement from the CCPC read: "A safety issue has been identified, whereby it is possible that due to a potential leakage of battery acid around the battery negative terminal, this could cause the battery monitoring sensor to fail.

"Over time a growth of copper sulphate may accumulate.

"This in turn could provide a conductive layer underneath the Battery Monitoring Sensor, creating a low resistance to ground.

"The increased current flow, due to low resistance, could cause the surrounding material heat up to a point where it ignites, this may result in a fire."

The company said it will contact all affected customers directly.