News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Foods with protected names cannot be guaranteed in Ireland

Foods with protected names cannot be guaranteed in Ireland
By Seán McCárthaigh

Reporter

Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 01:26 PM

Control systems in place cannot guarantee that food and drink products sold in Ireland with protected names, like Irish whiskey and Parma ham, are authentic, according to the findings of a new EU report.

An audit by European Commission health and food safety inspectors found limited or inaccurate guidance was given to officials in Ireland who oversee the verification of such products.

It concluded that such shortfalls, combined with a lack of an official sampling plan, meant verification of compliance of all products with a protected name that were marketed as coming from a specific region could not be guaranteed.

The audit examined the traceability and labelling of products under a number of EU quality schemes for foods such as those with Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status and a similar scheme for alcoholic drinks.

Every part of the production, processing and preparation process must take place in the specific region to obtain PDO status.

Some of the best-known products to get PDO approval include Parma ham, Feta cheese, Cornish pasties and Kalamata olive oil.

Only three Irish products have PDO status — Imokilly Regato, Oriel Sea Salt and Oriel Sea Minerals.

Several other products including Clare Island salmon, Connemara Hill lamb, Timoleague brown pudding, Waterford blaas and Sneem black pudding have “Protected Geographical Indications” status, which means their quality or reputation is attributable to geographic origin. One part of the production process must take place in the region.

Although official controls are carried out on a regular basis, the report said they were ineffective when it came to products that were sold loosely in delicatessens.

It added: “There is no follow-up on foodstuffs and spirit drinks originating from other member states to confirm that they are produced in line with the relevant product specifications.”

It noted action had been taken against an Irish food manufacturer who made illegal use of the protected name, Feta cheese.

It described the overall level of inspections carried out by the Irish authorities on the authenticity of such products as “adequate”.

More on this topic

Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala invests in troubled Travelex foreign exchange firmAbu Dhabi state investor Mubadala invests in troubled Travelex foreign exchange firm

Business MoversBusiness Movers

GRAPEVINE: Dedicated Minister needed to drive eCommerce for Irish SMEs; plus other business newsGRAPEVINE: Dedicated Minister needed to drive eCommerce for Irish SMEs; plus other business news

Dublin accounts for 40% of IDA-linked foreign investor visitsDublin accounts for 40% of IDA-linked foreign investor visits

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Covid-19: Cork small firms to tap supports from Government and the banksCovid-19: Cork small firms to tap supports from Government and the banks

Ryanair to ground bulk of its fleet from next weekRyanair to ground bulk of its fleet from next week

Sterling plummets to lowest in three decades as Covid-19 crisis deepensSterling plummets to lowest in three decades as Covid-19 crisis deepens

States rush to prop up airlinesStates rush to prop up airlines


Lifestyle

Classic fashion is making a comeback – and this spring is all about crisp shirts. By Prudence Wade.Crisp shirts are a wardrobe must-have this season

Leading neurosurgeon Dr Rahul Jandial tells Lisa Salmon about the simple lifestyle measures that can help keep your brain healthy.How to prevent dementia – according to a brain surgeon

Expecting your newborn to actually “sleep like a baby” means you could be in for bit of a shock, despite the picturesque lace-draped crib you invested in and all those rosy expectations about a calm and tranquil motherhood.The best guide for new mums Lucy Wolfe's new baby sleep guide

Former Eurovision winner Niamh Kavanagh in conversation with Des O'Driscoll.A Question of Taste: Niamh Kavanagh

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 8
  • 14
  • 15
  • 31
  • 34
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »