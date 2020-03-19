Foods with protected names cannot be guaranteed in Ireland

Control systems in place cannot guarantee that food and drink products sold in Ireland with protected names, like Irish whiskey and Parma ham, are authentic, according to the findings of a new EU report.

An audit by European Commission health and food safety inspectors found limited or inaccurate guidance was given to officials in Ireland who oversee the verification of such products.

It concluded that such shortfalls, combined with a lack of an official sampling plan, meant verification of compliance of all products with a protected name that were marketed as coming from a specific region could not be guaranteed.

The audit examined the traceability and labelling of products under a number of EU quality schemes for foods such as those with Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status and a similar scheme for alcoholic drinks.

Every part of the production, processing and preparation process must take place in the specific region to obtain PDO status.

Some of the best-known products to get PDO approval include Parma ham, Feta cheese, Cornish pasties and Kalamata olive oil.

Only three Irish products have PDO status — Imokilly Regato, Oriel Sea Salt and Oriel Sea Minerals.

Several other products including Clare Island salmon, Connemara Hill lamb, Timoleague brown pudding, Waterford blaas and Sneem black pudding have “Protected Geographical Indications” status, which means their quality or reputation is attributable to geographic origin. One part of the production process must take place in the region.

Although official controls are carried out on a regular basis, the report said they were ineffective when it came to products that were sold loosely in delicatessens.

It added: “There is no follow-up on foodstuffs and spirit drinks originating from other member states to confirm that they are produced in line with the relevant product specifications.”

It noted action had been taken against an Irish food manufacturer who made illegal use of the protected name, Feta cheese.

It described the overall level of inspections carried out by the Irish authorities on the authenticity of such products as “adequate”.