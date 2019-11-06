News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Food companies in Munster join forces in drive to reduce waste

Food companies in Munster join forces in drive to reduce waste
By Joe Dermody
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 03:48 PM

Food businesses in Munster are committing to reduce food waste with the use of 100 compostable boxes to be provided free to participants.

Irish food businesses waste 150,000 tonnes of food every year. Savour Food is encouraging Munster food businesses to reduce food waste, with restaurants providing take-away food boxes to consumers who would like to bring their leftovers home with them.

Businesses involved in the initiative so far include The Bramley Lodge in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, and The Yarn Café at Carebright in Bruff, Limerick.

James Hogan, Savour Food programme manager, said: “In Ireland we waste a million tonnes of food waste every year, which is a huge shame. For the food service sector, accurate portion control is a key part of reducing waste and reducing costs. However there will be times when the customer will not eat all that’s on their plate.”

The main sources of food waste in the Irish food service sector are plate waste (38%), preparation waste (35%) and unserved food waste (27%). A proportion of ‘unavoidable’ food waste comes from peelings and off-cuts. On average, this accounts for just 25% of food waste.

Savour Food businesses can be viewed on savourfood.ie

[readmore][/readmore]

More on this topic

Key appointments at Cork-based agency H+A Marketing + PR Key appointments at Cork-based agency H+A Marketing + PR

Global hiring under pressure as trade war, Brexit and weakening motoring sector take their tollGlobal hiring under pressure as trade war, Brexit and weakening motoring sector take their toll

Air France-KLM faces long haul to win around investor communityAir France-KLM faces long haul to win around investor community

Firms can turn things around if they 'Boks' clever and learn leadership lessons from Rassie ErasmusFirms can turn things around if they 'Boks' clever and learn leadership lessons from Rassie Erasmus

Food wasteMunsterTOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Star Wars and James Bond adventurer to talk at Munster tourism eventStar Wars and James Bond adventurer to talk at Munster tourism event

Way the cookie crumbles: Girl guides challenge gender balanceWay the cookie crumbles: Girl guides challenge gender balance

Flights from Shannon to Paris and Barcelona available from next summerFlights from Shannon to Paris and Barcelona available from next summer

BMW says profit hikes helped by new models despite technology costsBMW says profit hikes helped by new models despite technology costs


Lifestyle

Clare Meade knows all about cats — so much so that she’s founded a hospital that tailored exactly around their needs. It’s the subject of a new RTÉ series, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Feline Better: The cat hospital tailored exactly around their needs

Sausages are pretty much an Irish staple, apparently we eat 15,000 of them a year.Currabinny Cooks: How to cook up an affordable midweek dinner - with sausages

I am in my sixties and have a brown patch on my cheek ... is there anything you could suggest that might lighten the dark patch?Skin Nerd: What can I do to lighten a brown patch on my cheek?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »