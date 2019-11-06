Food companies in Munster join forces in drive to reduce waste

Food businesses in Munster are committing to reduce food waste with the use of 100 compostable boxes to be provided free to participants.

Irish food businesses waste 150,000 tonnes of food every year. Savour Food is encouraging Munster food businesses to reduce food waste, with restaurants providing take-away food boxes to consumers who would like to bring their leftovers home with them.

Businesses involved in the initiative so far include The Bramley Lodge in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, and The Yarn Café at Carebright in Bruff, Limerick.

James Hogan, Savour Food programme manager, said: “In Ireland we waste a million tonnes of food waste every year, which is a huge shame. For the food service sector, accurate portion control is a key part of reducing waste and reducing costs. However there will be times when the customer will not eat all that’s on their plate.”

The main sources of food waste in the Irish food service sector are plate waste (38%), preparation waste (35%) and unserved food waste (27%). A proportion of ‘unavoidable’ food waste comes from peelings and off-cuts. On average, this accounts for just 25% of food waste.

Savour Food businesses can be viewed on savourfood.ie

