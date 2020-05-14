News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Fónfix door-to-door phone repair service

Fónfix door-to-door phone repair service
A technician working on a mobile phone repair at the Fónfix centre in Sandyford, Dublin.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 08:30 PM

Irish mobile phone repair centre Fónfix has launched a nationwide door-to-door phone repair service.

The company’s 50 experienced technicians will resolve everything from charging issues, broken screens, software problems and not to mention accidental drops down the toilet and bowls of cereal.

Alan Eyre, sales and marketing manager with Fónfix, said: “We’re delighted to offer this door to door service to our existing and hopefully new customers across the country. With many phone repair stores closed for the foreseeable, we’ve decided to adapt our business model.

“We want to ensure that all those working from home have support if needed, along with offering a quick and easy service to those looking to refurbish old phones they may have to stay in contact with family members or to donate to various health services.”

Based in Sandyford, Dublin, the service is available nationwide. The Fónfix.com service is available for all makes and models of smartphones, with €10 next day collection. All Fónfix repairs are rigorously tested by the technicians,with 20 years’ experience. The repaired phones come with a one-year warranty and are completed to manufacturer approved standards.

More on this topic

Businesses urged to avail of €2,500 voucherBusinesses urged to avail of €2,500 voucher

Finance firm says property sector set to reboot as Waterford project is fully funded in just 24 hoursFinance firm says property sector set to reboot as Waterford project is fully funded in just 24 hours

Community groups to avail of €5m fundCommunity groups to avail of €5m fund

Cork-based Workvivo secures €15m in new fundingCork-based Workvivo secures €15m in new funding


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Bank introduces carer's card for vulnerable customersBank introduces carer's card for vulnerable customers

44% of UK firms do not have enough cash to last six months – survey44% of UK firms do not have enough cash to last six months – survey

WH Smith sees ‘significant’ coronavirus hit to high street and travel chainsWH Smith sees ‘significant’ coronavirus hit to high street and travel chains

SIPTU calls for government intervention in Dundalk redundancy talksSIPTU calls for government intervention in Dundalk redundancy talks


Lifestyle

Des O'Sullivan casts an eye over recent and upcoming sales.Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar expected to fetch $1m

Satirist and broadcaster Oliver Callan tells Richard Fitzpatrick about some of his influencesCulture that made me: Oliver Callan on his influences, from the Coen brothers to Scrap Saturday

Having a routine and planning for boredom are among the suggestions made.10 top tips for working parents when life just gets too much

That's Cork sorted now ...Ask Audrey: My cousin became a poet because he wanted to get off with women half his age

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »