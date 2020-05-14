Fónfix door-to-door phone repair service

Irish mobile phone repair centre Fónfix has launched a nationwide door-to-door phone repair service.

The company’s 50 experienced technicians will resolve everything from charging issues, broken screens, software problems and not to mention accidental drops down the toilet and bowls of cereal.

Alan Eyre, sales and marketing manager with Fónfix, said: “We’re delighted to offer this door to door service to our existing and hopefully new customers across the country. With many phone repair stores closed for the foreseeable, we’ve decided to adapt our business model.

“We want to ensure that all those working from home have support if needed, along with offering a quick and easy service to those looking to refurbish old phones they may have to stay in contact with family members or to donate to various health services.”

Based in Sandyford, Dublin, the service is available nationwide. The Fónfix.com service is available for all makes and models of smartphones, with €10 next day collection. All Fónfix repairs are rigorously tested by the technicians,with 20 years’ experience. The repaired phones come with a one-year warranty and are completed to manufacturer approved standards.