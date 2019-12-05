Focus on life sciences key to Fastnet’s success

A niche focus on the life sciences sector has been the key factor in the success of Fastnet - The Talent Group, the specialist recruitment firm which is celebrating 20 years in business.

Reflecting on Fastnet’s growth and development over the last two decades, managing partner, Niamh O’Driscoll, said: “We are acutely aware that a critical success factor for Fastnet has been our niche focus, our unrelenting commitment to providing an exceptional level of service and our ‘high-touch’ partnership approach.

I am forever grateful for the team of committed, loyal and highly competent colleagues who have been instrumental in building the Fastnet brand over the past 20 years.

“For me, it is hugely rewarding to be able to partner closely with clients to develop optimum, bespoke talent strategies that ultimately have a significant impact on the success and growth of their organisations.

The pace of change over the past 20 years has been relentless but the value of human connection in a technological world has never been more evident. I’m excited about the future and the impact we can make.”

Founded in 1999, with its headquarters in Cork, directors Niamh and Pat O’Driscoll had a very clear strategy based on three pillars, namely:

(1) to be expert in the life sciences sector;

(2) to provide an exceptional colleague and customer experience; and

(3) to build long-term relationships with all stakeholders by establishing superior, engaged, high performing teams to create and sustain competitive advantage.

The decision to focus on the life sciences industry based on the expertise of the Directors was not without risk, but the sector has grown exponentially over the last 20 years in both scale and complexity.

Pat O’Driscoll added: “When Fastnet kicked off in 1999, in a crowded recruitment industry, Niamh and I knew that a differentiated strategy would be an essential component of our success.

Since that time, we have never compromised on our core value of providing the highest possible service to both clients and candidates.

“This strategic choice has been validated in many ways but, in particular, by the volume of repeat business we enjoy year after year.

"We are left in no doubt that our partnership model delivers real value to our customers,” Pat remarked.

In thanking all stakeholders, particularly our customers and employees, I look forward with optimism as we continue to support our clients in building high performing organisations.

The world’s top ten pharmaceutical companies and nine of the top ten Medical Technology companies have significant operations in Ireland and there has been exceptional growth in Biologics manufacturing sites here.

To date, €1.4 billion has been invested in R & D by IDA client companies and Ireland is now the second largest exporter of medicinal and pharmaceutical products in the EU.