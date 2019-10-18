News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Flying Tiger retail stores back in the black

Flying Tiger retail stores back in the black
Picture: Wikipedia
By Gordon Deegan
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 10:54 PM

The firm behind the Flying Tiger retail stores in Ireland returned to profit last year to post pre-tax profits of almost €269,500. New accounts filed by Tiger Retail Ireland Ltd show the company posted the pre-tax profits as revenues rose 4% from €15.56m to €16.1m.

The business posted the profits after recording a loss of €171,201 in the previous year. The directors confirm that the firm plans for further expansion with the intention to open new stores in the future.

“The future growth of the business is dependent on finding suitable high-profile, high-footfall locations at appropriate rental levels,” said the directors.

Staff numbers were mostly unchanged in the year at 241, with staff costs at €4.7m. Separate accounts filed by Shannon-based industrial diamond manufacturer, Element Six show that pre-tax profits at the firm last year more than halved to $14.2m (€12.7m).

According to new filings, the South African-owned company sustained a sharp drop in profits after revenues dropped by 12% from $258m to $226.9m. Staff numbers at Element Six fell during the year from 535 to 513 people, while staff costs increased from $33.6m to $37.5m.

The directors in the accounts said that the main challenges it faced last year were trying to match the supply to volatile customer demand. Shareholder funds at the end of last year totalled $139.2m.

More in this Section

UK agrees to further talks over disposal of old Shell oil rigsUK agrees to further talks over disposal of old Shell oil rigs

Belfast port workers don 5G headsets to live stream work to baseBelfast port workers don 5G headsets to live stream work to base

IDA Ireland: Era of optimism with growth evident in all sectorsIDA Ireland: Era of optimism with growth evident in all sectors

Global computer giant in recruitment mode Global computer giant in recruitment mode


Lifestyle

Mountaintop monasteries, vicious-looking vultures, and a seriously impressive cable car.As Ryanair launches flights to Armenia, here’s why it deserves to be your next holiday destination

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra played a storming gig at Cork Opera House, writes Des O'Driscoll Live Music Review: Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

Concerns about people’s ability to access their own money have been growing – here’s what the debate is all about.Are we actually going to end up as a cashless society?

Everything entertainment you need to look out forScene & Heard: Everything entertainment you need to look out for

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »