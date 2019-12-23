News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Flutter’s US fantasy sport rival to float

By Geoff Percival
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 07:38 PM

Flutter Entertainment’s main rival in the US fantasy sports market is set to be taken public.

DraftKings will be taken public by an entity founded by Hollywood executives Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan in a deal valuing the company at $3.3bn (€3bn).

Under the deal, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corporation — a publicly-traded special-purpose acquisition company founded by Mr Sagansky and Mr Sloan — will merge with DraftKings and SBTech, a sports betting technology firm.

Diamond Eagle said it would change its name to DraftKings, reincorporate in Nevada and remain Nasdaq-listed under a new ticker symbol.

Paddy Power-Betfair — now Flutter Entertainment — acquired FanDuel, DraftKing’s main rival in the US fantasy sports gaming market, last year. That deal followed a failed merger plan between the two US rivals.

Institutional investors, including funds managed by Capital Research and Management, Wellington Management, and Franklin Templeton, will invest $304m in the newly formed DraftKings entity.

Additional reporting Reuters

Fantasy Sport

