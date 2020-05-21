Flogas acquisition as it expands in North

Energy company Flogas Ireland has acquired Budget Energy as it enters the electricity market in Northern Ireland.

John Rooney, managing director, Flogas Ireland, said: “The Budget Energy acquisition is a significant step forward in the growth of Flogas and accelerates our vision to be one of Ireland’s leading all-island energy suppliers.”

Formed in 1978, Flogas has offices in Drogheda, Belfast, Dublin, and Cork. It offers natural gas, electricity and LPG, to residential and commercial customers in ROI, as well as LPG in the North. Flogas also acquired Just Energy Ireland in November 2019.

Budget Energy was founded in 2010 and is now one of Northern Ireland’s leading energy companies, supplying electricity to residential and commercial markets. In April 2019, BE launched into the Republic of Ireland market as BE Energy Ireland. Budget Energy has over 90,000 customers.

The acquisition of Budget Energy will enable the expansion of the Flogas business into the residential and commercial electricity market in Northern Ireland, where it has been operating for over 30 years in the LPG and more recently, the commercial natural gas market.

In recent years, Budget Energy has contracted with a strong portfolio of local renewable energy generation across solar, wind and anaerobic digestion sources. This renewable generation will be a key contributor to Flogas’s sustainability strategy in the years ahead.