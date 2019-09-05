News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Floating data centre on Shannon gets green light

Floating data centre on Shannon gets green light
By Seán McCárthaigh

Reporter

Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 03:41 PM

Plans for a €35m 'floating' data centre in Limerick's docklands area are set to proceed after opponents withdrew objections to planning approval for the project.

An Bord Pleanála has confirmed that an appeal by the Limerick Port Users Group against the decision of Limerick City and County Council to grant planning permission for the floating barge on the River Shannon has been withdrawn.

The plans by Shannon Foynes Port Company provide for a new floating data centre – the first of its kind in Europe – combined with the redevelopment of buildings at Ted Russell Dock in Limerick.

The data centre is being developed by US firm, Nautilus Data Technologies, which uses innovative water cooling technology to operate such facilities more efficiently and cheaper than similar land-based operations. The project is expected to create 24 permanent jobs as well as employing 100 people during the construction phase.

Shannon Foynes Port Company said the project was being developed as part of a regeneration programme for the area as Limerick docks had landside assets that were "surplus to traditional port needs".

READ MORE

Crash barrier 'saves' driver after truck jack-knifes on M7 in Limerick

It said water would be drawn from the Shannon and pass through a cooling process before being returned to the river about 90 seconds later "unchanged other than being slightly warmer".

The company said the change in temperature would be less than 2º Celsius which was well below any regulatory threshold.

It claimed Nautilus’ innovative water-cooling system was 80% more energy efficient than the industry average for large and medium data centres and would have 30% lower operating costs.

The Limerick Port Users Group, which represents almost 20 shipping firms and agents, had originally protested that the proposal for the floating barge was contrary to statutory planning policy which sets out to protect and grow shipping as the primary use for Ted Russell Dock.

The group claimed allowing the data centre to be located at a mooring facility would constrain the ability of the docks to accommodate long-term strategic growth in shipping services for the Limerick region.

READ MORE

The Late Late Show is back... with Lewis Capaldi, Love Island stars and more

More on this topic

Analog Devices has €3.5bn in sales via Limerick Analog Devices has €3.5bn in sales via Limerick

'This has never happened before' - Limerick GAA club devastated by flooding'This has never happened before' - Limerick GAA club devastated by flooding

New UL Vice President for Research helps to confer her own parentsNew UL Vice President for Research helps to confer her own parents

High-end property owners can make a killing in Adare during Ryder CupHigh-end property owners can make a killing in Adare during Ryder Cup

TOPIC: Limerick

More in this Section

CSO figures show decrease in number of people on Live RegisterCSO figures show decrease in number of people on Live Register

No-deal Brexit could see 10,000 jobs go in Irish tourism industryNo-deal Brexit could see 10,000 jobs go in Irish tourism industry

Minister to facilitate talks between sides in beef disputeMinister to facilitate talks between sides in beef dispute

Boohoo raises full-year forecasts after summer sales soarBoohoo raises full-year forecasts after summer sales soar


Lifestyle

My dad became ill before I became a writer and died before he got to see his name in the acknowledgements of my first two books.Sophie White: “I came up with the idea for my novel while I watched my father recede into a terrifying void of illness”

The designer is responsible for the iconic red-soled shoes which have become symbols of wealth and luxury.Christian Louboutin’s fashion legacy as he wins a major couture award

I’m not going to bother with my buddy Michael any more.Learner dad: You’ve finally gone grey’, was his greeting, as if that’s an okay thing to say to a 52-year-old man

Rowena Walsh meets Rosie Smith-Dunne, an energetic 91-year-old who is happily still helping others after a lifetime of volunteering.Giving back: Meet the 91-year-old who continues to help others

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »