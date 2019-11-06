News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Flights from Shannon to Paris and Barcelona available from next summer

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 10:58 AM

Aer Lingus have announced that flights from Shannon to Paris and Barcelona will be available from next year.

The move, welcomed by Shannon Airport CEO Mary Considine, will connect the mid-west to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport as well as one of the continents most visited cities.

The new service to Paris will commence in late March, while the Barcelona service will commence on May 2. They will operate initially for the summer season on a 4 per-week and 3 per-week basis respectively until the end of October.

“As we turn towards the end of the year, three new services have been announced for Shannon, two of them today with Aer Lingus and this is a very important and timely boost for Shannon and the wider region,” Ms Considine said.

This development is a major advancement in our promise to connect our airport and the West of Ireland to a growing number of global destinations, helping us to make this region a thriving, connected place.

“This announcement today, against the backdrop of a very challenging aviation market is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Airport Route Development team, who have worked very closely with Aer Lingus over the past year to secure these additional services for this region."

The Chief Strategy and Planning Officer of Aer Lingus said that the announcement "illustrates our ambition for Shannon in the coming years".

"These new routes offer new business and leisure opportunities for Shannon, as well as providing fantastic inbound tourism opportunities for the region for visitors from both cities."

