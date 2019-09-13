News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

'Flattering' GDP figures show economy still growing

'Flattering' GDP figures show economy still growing
By Geoff Percival
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 07:11 PM

Ireland's economy continued to grow in the second quarter of the year, albeit with progress characterised by a continuing large contribution from multinational companies and moderating growth in the domestic economy.

One economist called the latest growth figures "flattering".

The economy - in GDP terms - grew by 0.7% when measured against the preceding three months, and was up by 5.8% on the same quarter last year, according to CSO figures. GNP - which excludes multinational contributions - was up 0.3% year-on-year.

"We question the value of these two indicators [the 5.8% and 0.3% annualised growth rates] as a measure of Irish economic growth due to ongoing issues relating to the large presence of multinationals and their impact on the national accounts," said Goodbody chief economist Dermot O'Leary.

"The impact of multinationals is once again a major feature of the national accounts, highlighting the importance of focusing on alternative indicators of the Irish economy," he said.

"The volatility in this quarter stems from a very large import of intellectual property. According to the international accounts data, this came in the business services sector. This contributes to a 61% year-on-year increase in imports and a negative drag from net trade despite an 11% year-on-year increase in exports," Mr O'Leary said.

He said the cleanest expenditure component of the accounts was consumption, with consumer spending up by 3.1%, year-on-year, in the second quarter.

"In the context of real disposable income growth of around 5%, this suggests that consumers are spending but within their means and with a relatively high savings ratio, possibly reflective of wider economic concerns," Mr O'Leary said.

READ MORE

Wetherspoon lines up Waterford opening and eyes more Irish sites

In broad agreement, Ulster Bank chief economist Simon Barry said he continues to think "the headline growth figures are painting an overly flattering picture" of the economy.

"Overall, the figures confirm that the Irish economy is continuing to experience solid growth, albeit not quite at the pace suggested by the standard headline growth aggregates. It looks to us as if the economy is growing at an underlying pace of something in the ball park of 3% so far this year," Mr Barry said.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said early indications suggest continued solid growth in the current quarter.

However, he said careful management of the economy - and of the public finances - is needed "now more than ever".

Furthermore, the Central Bank has warned that Ireland remains vulnerable to a negative global shock.

"Ireland offers an example of a small economy that benefitted greatly from openness. However, economic openness exposes the country to many vulnerabilities beyond our control. These vulnerabilities can be cyclical, such as a global growth slowdown with knock-on effects for Irish exports, or structural in the form of substantial changes to the status quo such as Brexit, trade wars, or the evolving global taxation landscape," said deputy governor Sharon Donnery.

She said that compared to the UK, US and overall eurozone, Ireland is the most affected by, or the most elastic to, a negative global shock.

Ms Donnery said the Central Bank is continuing to put in place measures to build the resilience of households and banks to shocks.

READ MORE

Providence Resources to park green energy business plan

More in this Section

Pet food maker secures permanent injunctions against protesters including FG councillorPet food maker secures permanent injunctions against protesters including FG councillor

200 new jobs for Waterford as Emerald Contact Centre expands operations200 new jobs for Waterford as Emerald Contact Centre expands operations

Draghi cuts ECB rates and pledges indefinite stimulusDraghi cuts ECB rates and pledges indefinite stimulus

Cairn share price falls 5%Cairn share price falls 5%


Lifestyle

The latest novel by Irish-American author Mary Beth Keane, exploring what happens behind the closed doors of two NYPD families, has catapulted her into the cultural conversation, writes Esther McCarthyThe secrets we keep: Mary Beth Keane on her latest novel, 'Ask Again, Yes'

‘ieStyle Live’ will bring cutting-edge trends to Cork in an unmissable fashion show next month, hosted by design duo Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon. Ruth O’Connor finds out more, joining them as they put the finishing touches to their new collectionA view from the front row: #IEStyleLive

Ever wondered what it’s like to be on Room to Improve? As the series returns, Vickie Maye takes a deep breath – and hands her house plans over to Dermot Bannon.Vickie Maye working the room with Dermot Bannon

Recently, I ran into a woman who I had known as a teenager.Lindsay Woods: 'On paper, I would say I’m averaging a strong rating of ‘Adequate’'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »