Fisher-Price recalls 4.7m baby sleepers after 'reported incidents of infant fatalities'

Toymaker Fisher-Price has recalled nearly five million Rock 'n Play Sleepers after reports in the US linking the product to the deaths of more than 30 babies.

In a statement, Fisher-Price owner Mattel confirmed the voluntary recall, but stood by the product's safety, saying customers had been warned not to use the sleeper once infants could roll over.

In the statement, the company said that the voluntary recalled was "due to reported incidents of infant fatalities that have occurred in Rock 'n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled over while unrestrained, or under other circumstances".

It had issued an alert on April 5 warning that the sleeper was not to be used once infants begin to roll over.

The warning said that "the Rock 'n Play Sleeper meets all applicable safety standards, including those of the international standards of the organisation, known as ASTM International, and is certified by the Juvenile Products Manufacturing Association (JPMA).

"That is why we also provide guidance about how to use our products on the front of the product packaging, in the product instructions and on our website."

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has urged consumers to stop using the sleepers immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.