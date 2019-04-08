First Trust Bank to rebrand as AIB in Northern Ireland

First Trust Bank is set to rebrand as AIB in Northern Ireland.

It has been announced that all operations, products and services will rebrand as AIB on a phased basis.

The Head of First Trust Bank Adrian Moynihan says the decision to do so was a "natural progression".

“AIB is very proud of everything First Trust Bank has accomplished since its creation in 1992," he said.

We are keen to build on our strong and positive presence in Northern Ireland in the future and our decision to rebrand First Trust Bank as AIB reflects this commitment.

“Rebranding as AIB is a natural progression in our transformation given we are AIB in both the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain. It reflects our commitment to our presence in Northern Ireland and our desire to provide all our customers with a consistent and exceptional customer experience."

Colin Hunt, CEO of AIB Group said the move reinforced the bank's commitment to Northern Ireland.

Operating as one brand allows us to enhance our offering to customers across the jurisdictions in which we operate, and unifies us all behind our purpose to back our customers to achieve their dreams and ambitions,k" he said.

Customers will not have to take any action as a result of the change.