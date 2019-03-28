NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

First-time buyers accounted for half of approved mortgages last month

FIle photo
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 07:43 AM

First-time buyers accounted for just over half the number of mortgages approved in February.

Latest figures from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, show that 3,364 mortgages were approved last month - an 11% increase compared to the previous month.

The value of mortgage approvals also rose by 13% compared to the previous month and by 10% on the year.

The Director of Public Affairs at BPFI, Felix O'Regan, says the numbers are significant:

"It's quite an evident uplift from the month of January.

"For February alone you are talking about €757 million worth of mortgages being approved.

"That's a 10.8% increase on the month of January and it is a 7% increase on the same month last year."

Mr O'Regan added it is notable first-time buyers now account for such a large share of the market:

"The predominance of first-time buyers within that overall figure (is note-worthy).

"First-time buyers have always been a strong part of the market but I think this would be the first time in quite some time that we have seen that they account for slightly more than half of all mortgages approved.

"The banking market is supporting first-time buyers very significantly going forward."

READ MORE

Five-star Powerscourt Hotel sells for €50m

More on this topic

Nearly quarter of population only ever borrowed for mortgage

First-time buyers make up bulk of mortgage approvals in November

New rules start today to make it easier for mortgage customers to make savings

Irish mortgage rates end the year as most elevated in Europe

KEYWORDS

BanksMortgagesFirst-Time Buyers

More in this Section

Coca-Cola reportedly considering building milk processing plant in Cork

Five-star Powerscourt Hotel sells for €50m

Total of 23,422 suspicious transactions last year

Man gets €35k award over unfair dismissal


Lifestyle

Learning Points: He stays in his room and refuses to go to school

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »