First of three strikes by Heathrow workers called off after new pay offer

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 11:53 AM

Strikes planned by thousands of Heathrow airport workers later this week have been called off so they can vote on a new pay offer.

Around 4,000 members of Unite, including security guards and engineers, were due to walk out on Friday and Saturday, hitting flights on one of the busiest weekends of the summer.

The union said it was not revealing details of the offer until its members had considered it.

Two more 48-hour strikes from August 5 and 23 remain until the result of a ballot of workers is known, added Unite.

- Press Association

