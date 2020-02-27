News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
First of Goverment's new renewable energy licence auctions set for March

By Geoff Percival
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 07:20 PM

The Government will launch the first of its planned auctions for new renewable energy generating licences next month.

The so-called Renewable Electricity Support Scheme — or RESS — forms part of the Government’s Climate Action Plan, which targets 70% of Ireland’s electricity being generated by renewable means — including wind, solar, and tidal power — by 2030.

The March RESS auction will be the first of at least four over the coming eight years and will deliver an expected 30% increase in renewable-generated power; roughly the equivalent of powering up to 640,000 homes per day.

“Radically reducing our reliance on fossil fuel is central to responding to the climate emergency,” said Environment Minister Richard Bruton.

The scheme invites renewable electricity projects to bid for capacity and receive a guaranteed price for the electricity they generate in return. There is also a community participation level to the scheme.

“The community participation element is crucial,” Minister Bruton said. “We must ensure local communities are involved in projects in their area if we are to deliver on the scale up that is required,” he said.

