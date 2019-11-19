Firms look to France for growth

Munster firms are being urged to look to France and elsewhere in the eurozone for new markets.

A Cork business conference organised by Government agency Enterprise Ireland heard from experts on help in entering new markets.

After facing over three years of currency volatility triggered by the Brexit crisis, Government agencies are attempting to help companies to lessen their dependence on the British market.

Enterprise Ireland highlighted the opportunities in France, with its client firms already accounting for over €1bn in exports, the agency said.

“As the third largest European economy, it presents significant opportunities for Munster businesses to take advantage of the key industries for growth such as medical technology, financial services and agricultural technology and engineering,” the agency said.

It believes that there are a number of ‘myths’ standing in the way of Irish firms from considering growth plans in France and the rest of the eurozone.

Mike Stack, chief executive of Kerry-based manufacturer Tricel, said from the start the company sought out ways to expand and encouraged other firms to enter the French market.